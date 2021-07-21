 
 

Mila Kunis Enlists Husband Ashton Kutcher as She Develops Animated Series as NFTs

Mila Kunis Enlists Husband Ashton Kutcher as She Develops Animated Series as NFTs
The 'Black Swan' actress and her actor husband are among the voice cast for the upcoming comedy 'Stoner Cats' which will be released as non-fungible tokens.

  • Jul 21, 2021

AceShowbiz - Actress Mila Kunis is diving head first into the NFT (non-fungible token) industry by turning her new animated series into a digital collectible.

The "Bad Moms" star has been busy developing the comedy "Stoner Cats" with a group of mystery collaborators, who are the brains behind films like "Toy Story 2", "Happy Feet", "Spiderman: Into the Spider-Verse", and "Space Jam: A New Legacy".

She came up with the idea of turning the project into digital art after becoming fed up of the lack of creative control artists have over their own projects once they are sold to network officials, so she wanted to do something about it.

"I produce content for TV, independent of myself, and I had a show that I was gonna do for TV that was an animated series, and I was like, there's just so much content out there and I have so little control of content once I sell it, that I was like, I want to bring ownership of content back to the artist," she explained on the "Armchair Expert" with Dax Shepard podcast.

"I want to have a system that's transparent. So I was like, 'I'm gonna do this as an NFT...' "

The series will launch later this month (Jul21), but will only be available to view to a limited number of people who have purchased NFTs to gain access to the online material.

"We're all working for free until one of us makes a dollar, and we're all splitting this dollar equally...," Kunis said.

"We're releasing the first one as a five-minute long one, and then there will be follow-ups, assuming people buy the NFTs and allow us to make more..."

Kunis has yet to announce the full line up of castmembers, but both she and her husband, actor Ashton Kutcher, are among those lending their vocal talents to the innovative project.

