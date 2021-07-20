 
 

Shailene Woodley Shares Secret to Being Comfortable Doing Sex Scenes

When discussing about nudity for intimate scenes in her films, the 'Big Little Lies' star reasons why she finds it not realistic to make love with clothes on.

AceShowbiz - Shailene Woodley never feels uncomfortable during sex scenes because she makes sure to map out the kinky choreography with her co-star and director before getting down to business.

The actress, who is engaged to American football stud Aaron Rodgers, admits she's "very vocal" when it comes to intimacy in her films - and as a result she has no problems with movie sex.

"I've never felt uncomfortable doing intimate scenes...," she tells The Hollywood Reporter. "I always sit down and talk with the director, the other actor. We always have conversations of, 'How are you planning on shooting it? Is nudity necessary? Is it going to distract from the scene, add to the scene?' "

"We know exactly what the boundaries are, and I've never been in a situation where those things haven't been honored."

Shailene also doesn't squirm when a sex scene requires nudity, revealing it's not realistic to make love with your clothes on.

"Oftentimes in movies, you see two people having sex and the woman has her bra on, and in real life, I don't think I ever did that...," Woodley explains. "Or very, very rarely."

Elsewhere in the interview, Woodley talks about how her health condition forced her to turn down projects. "It was pretty debilitating," she confesses. "I said no to a lot of projects, not because I wanted to but because I physically couldn't participate in them."

"And I definitely suffered a lot more than I had to because I didn't take care of myself," the 29-year-old actress continued explaining. "The self-inflicted pressure of not wanting to be helped or taken care of created more physical unrest throughout those years."

