 
 

Nelly Dragged in T.I. and Tiny's Sex Trafficking Scandal

Nelly Dragged in T.I. and Tiny's Sex Trafficking Scandal
WENN/Instar/Avalon
Celebrity

A woman, who says she worked as an assistant for the former Xscape singer, claims she was forced by the hip-hop couple to have sex with Nelly back in 2014.

  • May 13, 2021

AceShowbiz - Nelly has been dragged in sex trafficking scandal that is currently beleaguering T.I. and Tiny Harris a.k.a. Tameka Cottle. In an audio post detailing alleged sexual abuse done by the couple on multiple women, one of the accusers claimed she was forced to have sex with another rapper, Nelly, back in 2014.

In the clip posted on an Instagram account that aims to encourage sexual abuse victims to speak up, a narrator said at the 3:00 minute mark that the accuser, who was only identified as Jane Doe No. 4, was approached by Tiny to work as her assistant in 2005. She, however, was allegedly never compensated for the work she had completed.

The woman also claimed that T.I. forced her to swallow ecstasy pills. "Throughout the duration of her time with T.I. and Tiny," the narrator continued to allege, "the duo forced her to engage in sexual acts with different woman against her will. In 2014, T.I. and Tiny forced her to have sexual intercourse with rapper Nelly against her will."

  See also...

Nelly has not responded to the allegations that he was involved in T.I. and Tiny's alleged sex trafficking activities. This, however, isn't his first time to be accused of sexual assault. Back in 2017, he was accused of raping a woman on his tour bus. The "Just a Dream" hitmaker denied wrongdoing and he was never charged because the girl declined to cooperate. Later in the same year, a British woman sued the St. Louis rapper for forcing her into oral sex after a show in England.

As for T.I. and Tiny, they are facing numerous sexual assault allegations by more than 30 women. These women accused the couple and their associates of "forced drugging, kidnapping, rape, and intimidation" in at least two states, including California and Georgia. They are all represented by attorney Tyrone A. Blackburn, who has sent letters to the state attorney general of California and Georgia asking them to open an investigation into the allegations.

You can share this post!

Adrienne Bailon Defends Porsha Williams Following Her Engagement to Falynn Guobadia's Ex

Tommie Lee Blasts Rah Ali for Reposting Her Daughter's Shady Mother's Day Post
Related Posts
Video: Nelly Involved in Argument While Gambling in Connecticut Casino

Video: Nelly Involved in Argument While Gambling in Connecticut Casino

Nelly Settles Sexual Assault Allegations With British Woman

Nelly Settles Sexual Assault Allegations With British Woman

Nelly Reacts to Dropping of U.K. Sexual Assault Case: I Stand With Real Survivors

Nelly Reacts to Dropping of U.K. Sexual Assault Case: I Stand With Real Survivors

Nelly Is Spared From U.K. Sexual Assault Charges After Accuser Stops Cooperating

Nelly Is Spared From U.K. Sexual Assault Charges After Accuser Stops Cooperating

Most Read
John Mulaney Ends Six-Year Marriage to Wife Two Months After Rehab
Celebrity

John Mulaney Ends Six-Year Marriage to Wife Two Months After Rehab

Nicole and Sofia Richie Unleash First Photos of Them Modeling Their House of Harlow Collaboration

Nicole and Sofia Richie Unleash First Photos of Them Modeling Their House of Harlow Collaboration

Sara Gilbert Files Settlement to Wrap Up Divorce With Linda Perry

Sara Gilbert Files Settlement to Wrap Up Divorce With Linda Perry

Ivanka Trump Accidentally Hits Her Youngest Son During Surfing Lesson

Ivanka Trump Accidentally Hits Her Youngest Son During Surfing Lesson

Yaya Mayweather Gifted With Birkin Bag by Dad Floyd in Honor of Mother's Day

Yaya Mayweather Gifted With Birkin Bag by Dad Floyd in Honor of Mother's Day

Rick Ross' Georgia Mansion Swarmed by Cops After High-Speed Chase

Rick Ross' Georgia Mansion Swarmed by Cops After High-Speed Chase

Joss Whedon Races to Get Copy of His Birth Certificate to Prevent Wife From Being Deported

Joss Whedon Races to Get Copy of His Birth Certificate to Prevent Wife From Being Deported

'HSM' Star Joshua Bassett Lets Slip of His Sexuality While Gushing Over Harry Styles

'HSM' Star Joshua Bassett Lets Slip of His Sexuality While Gushing Over Harry Styles

Wendy Williams and Boyfriend Mike Esterman Split

Wendy Williams and Boyfriend Mike Esterman Split

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Exit Private Plane After Enjoying Montana Trip Together

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Exit Private Plane After Enjoying Montana Trip Together

'Seeking Sister Wife' Star Dimitri Snowden Divorcing Third Wife Following Domestic Abuse Claim

'Seeking Sister Wife' Star Dimitri Snowden Divorcing Third Wife Following Domestic Abuse Claim

Mehcad Brooks Surprisingly Weds His Girlfriend Frida

Mehcad Brooks Surprisingly Weds His Girlfriend Frida

Report: Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez Exchanging Love Letters While She's in Dominican Republic

Report: Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez Exchanging Love Letters While She's in Dominican Republic