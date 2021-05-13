Nelly Dragged in T.I. and Tiny's Sex Trafficking Scandal

WENN/Instar/Avalon Celebrity

A woman, who says she worked as an assistant for the former Xscape singer, claims she was forced by the hip-hop couple to have sex with Nelly back in 2014.

AceShowbiz - Nelly has been dragged in sex trafficking scandal that is currently beleaguering T.I. and Tiny Harris a.k.a. Tameka Cottle. In an audio post detailing alleged sexual abuse done by the couple on multiple women, one of the accusers claimed she was forced to have sex with another rapper, Nelly, back in 2014.

In the clip posted on an Instagram account that aims to encourage sexual abuse victims to speak up, a narrator said at the 3:00 minute mark that the accuser, who was only identified as Jane Doe No. 4, was approached by Tiny to work as her assistant in 2005. She, however, was allegedly never compensated for the work she had completed.

The woman also claimed that T.I. forced her to swallow ecstasy pills. "Throughout the duration of her time with T.I. and Tiny," the narrator continued to allege, "the duo forced her to engage in sexual acts with different woman against her will. In 2014, T.I. and Tiny forced her to have sexual intercourse with rapper Nelly against her will."

Nelly has not responded to the allegations that he was involved in T.I. and Tiny's alleged sex trafficking activities. This, however, isn't his first time to be accused of sexual assault. Back in 2017, he was accused of raping a woman on his tour bus. The "Just a Dream" hitmaker denied wrongdoing and he was never charged because the girl declined to cooperate. Later in the same year, a British woman sued the St. Louis rapper for forcing her into oral sex after a show in England.

As for T.I. and Tiny, they are facing numerous sexual assault allegations by more than 30 women. These women accused the couple and their associates of "forced drugging, kidnapping, rape, and intimidation" in at least two states, including California and Georgia. They are all represented by attorney Tyrone A. Blackburn, who has sent letters to the state attorney general of California and Georgia asking them to open an investigation into the allegations.