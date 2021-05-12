'Seeking Sister Wife' Star Dimitri Snowden Divorcing Third Wife Following Domestic Abuse Claim

TLC Celebrity

The ontological architect has filed for divorce from Christeline Peterson after she attempted to get a restraining order against him, accusing him of being physically abusive during their relationship.

May 12, 2021

AceShowbiz - "Seeking Sister Wife" star Dimitri Snowden is one woman down in his goal to have a plural family. The reality TV star is reportedly divorcing his third wife Christeline Peterson following domestic abuse allegations against him.

Dimitri filed the divorce papers on Tuesday, May 11 in Los Angeles, according to TMZ. They do not have any children together and the reason of their split is yet to be revealed, though it's obvious their relationship has been tumultuous over the past one month.

In late April, Christeline filed a restraining order against Dimitri, claiming he was physically abusive during their relationship over the last year. Detailing one of the incidents that reportedly took place in January, Christeline said in court documents that the 40-year-old ontological architect slammed "my head into the headboard of the bed and he was yelling at me."

Christeline additionally stated that Dimitri was abusive during sex. She said, "He choked me during sex, even though I told him not to." She added, "The more I struggled the more he enjoyed it," so "I stopped saying no after a few times, because any struggle by me would prolong the sex and choking."

Christeline said she suffered bruises, scratches and redness around her neck from the alleged attack. She also claimed that Dimitri's alleged abusive behavior scared her 2 young daughters from her previous relationship.

Christeline, who came to the U.S. from South Africa to be a sister wife on the TLC reality show, also filed for a restraining order against Dimitri's wife Ashley Snowden. She claimed Ashley "shoved me to prevent me from leaving the home my husband and I shared with her" during his alleged attack in January.

Additionally, she said Ashley threw a bottle at her and was verbally abusive. Christeline added, "My children are scared of her due to her yelling at them and the violence in the home between her and my husband and me and her."

She was granted a temporary restraining order, which was eventually dissolved by a judge later in the month because Christeline did not meet her burden of proof. The judge also tossed the case involving Ashley.