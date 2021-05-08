Jim Carrey Gifts 'Sonic 2' Crew Member Brand New Chevy Blazer in a Raffle

WENN/Avalon Movie

The 'Dumb and Dumber To' actor reportedly holds the giveaway to do something fun for the crew of his new movie 'Sonic the Hedgehog 2', which is currently filming in Vancouver.

May 8, 2021

AceShowbiz - Jim Carrey isn't holding back in showing his appreciation to a movie crew member who has been working with him. The comedian has reportedly gifted a camera operator of "Sonic the Hedgehog 2", which is currently shooting in Vancouver, a brand new car.

Sources from production of the movie tell TMZ that the "Mr. Popper's Penguins" star held a raffle on the set of the upcoming "Sonic" movie to do something fun for the crew and show his gratitude for their hard work. The winner was picked on Friday, May 7 and the lucky guy, one of the camera operators, was handed out the keys to a Chevy Blazer RS.

Carrey must be very generous to have splurged out his money for the expensive prize as the car retails for just over $40,000.

"Sonic the Hedgehog 2" was greenlit in May 2020 after the first movie became a box office success, setting the record as the highest-grossing film based on a video game in U.S. box office history despite mixed-to-positive reviews from critics, who felt it exceeded the low expectations associated with video game adaptations. It grossed over $319 million worldwide, becoming the sixth-highest-grossing film of 2020.

Carrey stars as Dr. Ivo "Eggman" Robotnik, a mad scientist and Sonic's arch-nemesis, in the first movie and will reprise the role in the sequel. James Marsden also returns as Tom Wachowski, Sonic's human buddy and the sheriff of Green Hills, Montana, with Ben Schwartz as the voice of Sonic the Hedgehog.

Marsden previously expressed his eagerness to work with Carrey and the crew of "Sonic the Hedgehog" again for a sequel. "I believe, I don't know if I'm supposed to say. As many as they want to make," he said back in April 2020. "Yeah, that's my somewhat vague answer."

He added, "It is such a good group of people and it was so much fun to see Jim enjoying himself again. I think this was his second-biggest opening weekend of all of his movies. I was kind of amazed at that statistic. He just had a big smile on his face and he was hugging everyone. It just felt like it was such a cool thing."