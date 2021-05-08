 
 

Pro Golfer Daniel Bowling Arrested for Attempting to Meet Underage Girl for Sex

The 26-year-old professional golfer has been charged after he was arrested in an underage sex sting for trying to meet an officer posing as a 15-year-old girl.

  May 8, 2021

AceShowbiz - Professional golfer Daniel Bowling has been arrested and charged after he allegedly trying to meet up with someone he thought was a 15-year-old girl.

The sportsman started chatting with the young woman online via the AdChat platform in early April (21), but he was unaware the teenager was actually an officer posing as a decoy, reported People

According to Orlando Police Department officials, the conversations "turned sexual in nature within the first 24 hours and intensified quickly."

They describe Bowling as a "dangerous online predator" following his arrest on Thursday (06May) when he thought he was going to meet the girl. When he arrived to meet up with the decoy, he was arrested "without incident" by detectives and Special Enforcement Division officers.

Bowling is facing several charges, including "obscene communication, travel to meet with a minor, and attempted lewd and lascivious molestation," according to the outlet.

He has played in seven PGA Tour-affiliated events since 2012, the Orlando Sentinel reported.

After 26-year-old Bowling was arrested, Jennifer Wing of the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force from the Orlando Police Department stated, "I hope news of today's arrest encourages parents to be more proactive in monitoring their children's lives online."

Back in 2018, Daniel Bowling was given probation for masturbating while watching children play in a hotel pool.

In separate news, TV star Josh Duggar was taken into custody after more than 200 images "flagged as child sexual abuse material" were found on his computer.

The "19 Kids and Counting" star was charged with receiving and possessing child pornography, and pleaded not guilty.

If convicted, he faces up to 20 years behind bars.

