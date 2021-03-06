 
 

Pussycat Dolls' Jessica Sutta Gets Emotional as She Reveals Her Pregnancy

Pussycat Dolls' Jessica Sutta Gets Emotional as She Reveals Her Pregnancy
Instagram
Celebrity

The 'Jai Ho! (You Are My Destiny)' singer can't hide her excitement while announcing she is expecting her first child, a baby boy, with husband Mikey Marquart, calling it 'a dream come true.'

  • Mar 6, 2021

AceShowbiz - Jessica Sutta of The Pussycat Dolls is pregnant. When coming forward with the news that she is expecting her first child with husband Mikey Marquart, the "Jai Ho! (You Are My Destiny)" singer could not help but get emotional.

The 38-year-old shared her pregnancy news when speaking to Entertainment Tonight. "It's been an exciting year for me so far. I got some crazy news to share. I'm having a baby," she exclaimed. "I'm due in May. I've always wanted to be a mommy. I swear, I'm going to get so emotional because I'm finally able to say it…It's been so exciting and it's a dream come true."

"It's just been an incredible journey. What a beautiful gift that 2020 gave me. I'm having a little boy named M.J.," the expectant mother went on gushing. "I can already tell that he's a drummer like his daddy…Or he's a dancer like Mommy because he's kicking, too."

"I've always wanted to be a mommy more than anything in the world," she further emphasized. "And I called [Robin Antin], and I said, 'Robin, let's do something fun for the baby reveal. Let's do an homage to the Pussycat Dolls [to] show where I come from, and do like a fun strip tease, and then boom, baby bump. And just have fun with it and celebrate this beautiful time in my life.' "

  See also...

During the chat, Jessica divulged that she and her husband have yet to pick a name for their unborn child. "He feels like an M.J. to me, but he could be a Mikey, a Jesse, a Zion, or maybe he'll make up his own name when he gets older. Whatever he wants. It's his life. I'm just going to have the pleasure of being his mother, and I'm going to let him live and be exactly who he wants to be," she stated.

Jessica also shared the exciting news on her Instagram page as she declared, "Surprise! We are having a baby!" The announcement prompted her former bandmate Carmit Bachar to exclaim in return, "Yayayay!!! Sooo beyond excited. Love you!!" TV personality Christine Quinn also reacted to the news by simply enthused, "OMG."

Jessica and Mikey tied the knot in September 2019 in a ceremony that took place in his parents' house in Malibu, California. The couple first met in 2016 at The Beach House Malibu sober living facility.

You can share this post!

Miley Cyrus Blames 'Hannah Montana' for Giving Her an 'Identity Crisis'
Related Posts
Jessica Sutta of The Pussycat Dolls Weds Mikey Marquart in Malibu Ceremony

Jessica Sutta of The Pussycat Dolls Weds Mikey Marquart in Malibu Ceremony

Most Read
Wendy Williams Refuses to Get COVID-19 Vaccine
Celebrity

Wendy Williams Refuses to Get COVID-19 Vaccine

Zoe Saldana Under Fire for Problematic Remarks on Dominican Independence Day

Zoe Saldana Under Fire for Problematic Remarks on Dominican Independence Day

6ix9ine Continues to Taunt Late Rapper King Von

6ix9ine Continues to Taunt Late Rapper King Von

Phora Gets Shot at on His Way to Las Vegas Meet and Greet, One Is Injured

Phora Gets Shot at on His Way to Las Vegas Meet and Greet, One Is Injured

'Dynasty' Star Geoffrey Scott Dies Following Battle With Parkinson's Disease

'Dynasty' Star Geoffrey Scott Dies Following Battle With Parkinson's Disease

Meghan Markle's Friend Claims She's Accused of Bullying Because of Her Skin Color

Meghan Markle's Friend Claims She's Accused of Bullying Because of Her Skin Color

Mariah Carey Sued by Estranged Brother Over Tell-All Book

Mariah Carey Sued by Estranged Brother Over Tell-All Book

Mark Ronson Romantically Linked to Meryl Streep's Daughter Grace Gummer

Mark Ronson Romantically Linked to Meryl Streep's Daughter Grace Gummer

Jason Sudeikis 'Not Ready' for Serious Relationship Amid Keeley Hazell Dating Rumors

Jason Sudeikis 'Not Ready' for Serious Relationship Amid Keeley Hazell Dating Rumors

Ex-NFL Star Kellen Winslow Jr. Gets 14 Years in Prison for Multiple Rapes

Ex-NFL Star Kellen Winslow Jr. Gets 14 Years in Prison for Multiple Rapes

Kylie Jenner Admits to Peeing Her Pants While Filming 'Drunk Get Ready with Me' With Kendall

Kylie Jenner Admits to Peeing Her Pants While Filming 'Drunk Get Ready with Me' With Kendall

Janice Dickinson Says Hadid Sisters and Kylie Jenner 'Never on the Level' of Models From 70-90's

Janice Dickinson Says Hadid Sisters and Kylie Jenner 'Never on the Level' of Models From 70-90's

Cardi B Refuses to Get Into Bathtub Without Scrubbing It First

Cardi B Refuses to Get Into Bathtub Without Scrubbing It First