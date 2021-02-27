 
 

Kelly Clarkson Pens 60 Songs as She Deals With Heartache After Brandon Blackstock Split

The 'Kelly Clarkson Show' host reveals she has written 'an insane amount' of songs while she's struggling with grief after calling it quits with her husband.

  • Feb 27, 2021

AceShowbiz - Kelly Clarkson has turned to music to ease her marriage-split heartache, revealing she has written 60 songs since filing for divorce last summer (20).

The singer split from her manager husband Brandon Blackstock in June (20) and quickly filed papers to end their seven-year marriage - and it appears the break-up has served as inspiration for Kelly's creativity.

"I have this record that we're working on and it's really great and really honest," she tells Entertainment Tonight. "There's just a lot of questions that I have to answer before releasing it for myself, whether that be business-wise or personally, or whatever. Whatever happens though, it is such a gift."

"I don't know how anybody... goes through grief like divorce, any kind of grief, any kind of loss, without having an outlet like this. I have written, like, 60 songs, it is an insane amount of getting it out. I think that's a blessing in itself. Anytime you go through some life, it's such an awesome thing to have that outlet, regardless of whether people hear it or not."

And it's not just her own music that is inspiring Clarkson - her pal and fellow "The Voice" coach John Legend's 2020 album, "Bigger Love", has been a great source of hope.

"It's all about that kind of love that you find, that kind of connection you find, and it was so helpful for me," she adds. "Just separately - as a fan, not friend - just to be in a place where you're hopeless and then to have a record like that, that's what I'm saying."

