 
 

Jared Leto Gets Candid About Hesitancy to Play Villain in 'The Little Things'

Jared Leto Gets Candid About Hesitancy to Play Villain in 'The Little Things'
HBO Max
Movie

Taking on the role of suspected serial killer Albert Sparma in John Lee Hancock's new movie, the 'Suicide Squad' actor reveals he has since found an interesting part of playing the character.

  • Feb 1, 2021

AceShowbiz - Jared Leto originally turned down "The Little Things" because he didn't want to play another villain.

The 49-year-old actor admitted he was initially hesitant to take on the role of suspected serial killer Albert Sparma in John Lee Hancock's new movie but the director convinced him that the character would be fully rounded.

He told The Hollywood Reporter, "Well, my first thought was to say no. I wasn't sure about playing a murder suspect or potential villain again. But after talking to John, there seemed to be an amazing opportunity. If we could make this heavy on character and make this a really transformative role, I could be interested in having this be the last walk on the dark side of the moon, but only if we could really push it as far as possible. He was open to that and excited. So I just went to town."

"With this, I really wanted to see how complete of a character, from head to toe, from the way that I carried my feet to the way that I spoke - I really wanted to push the boundaries a bit to see how far we could walk toward that line without crossing it."

  See also...

And the "Suicide Squad" star enjoyed playing a complicated character like Sparma.

He said, "That was an interesting part of it. Not only do we have the script, but we have to write the script underneath the script. How does Albert Sparma know where to be? How does he have this information? Is he guilty? Is he not? All of these big questions that we had to kind of create a logic board for, which we did."

"But the physical part of it ... The voice was a big key into the character, developing the walk, the research and conversations with criminology experts. I examined FBI transcripts and interrogations. It was quite intense, quite heavy, but really fascinating. For a bit - it starts to take its toll after a while."

"The Little Things", also starring Denzel Washington and Rami Malek, is in cinemas and streaming on HBO Max.

You can share this post!

Kelly Dodd 'Excited' for Next Venture After Positive Beverage Firing Over Controversial Comments

Phil Collins' Son Blasts Orianne Cevey for 'Low' Act in Selling Off Singer's Awards

Related Posts
Denzel Washington Spills How Making 'The Little Things' With Rami Malek and Jared Leto Affected Him

Denzel Washington Spills How Making 'The Little Things' With Rami Malek and Jared Leto Affected Him

Jared Leto Close to Securing Serial Killer Role in 'Little Things'

Jared Leto Close to Securing Serial Killer Role in 'Little Things'

Most Read
'Deadpool 3' Would've Been Gritty Road Trip Movie With Logan, Ryan Reynolds Says
Movie

'Deadpool 3' Would've Been Gritty Road Trip Movie With Logan, Ryan Reynolds Says

Kenya Barris Dragged Over Biracial Couple in 'Cheaper by the Dozen' Reboot

Kenya Barris Dragged Over Biracial Couple in 'Cheaper by the Dozen' Reboot

Ethan Hawke to Receive Calls from the Dead in 'The Black Phone'

Ethan Hawke to Receive Calls from the Dead in 'The Black Phone'

Timothee Chalamet to Reunite With 'Call Me by Your Name' Director for Horror Movie

Timothee Chalamet to Reunite With 'Call Me by Your Name' Director for Horror Movie

Jared Leto Gets Candid About Hesitancy to Play Villain in 'The Little Things'

Jared Leto Gets Candid About Hesitancy to Play Villain in 'The Little Things'