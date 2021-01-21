Gigi Gorgeous and Nats Getty Get Topless as Nats Shows Off Scar on Chest After Transgender Reveal

Instagram Celebrity

The Canadian YouTuber and her husband bare their chests with the latter showing off the scar from past surgery following 'transgender, non-binary' reveal.

AceShowbiz - Gigi Gorgeous' spouse Nats Getty has come out as transgender.

The model, artist and activist revealed her gender identity in an emotional post on Instagram on Tuesday (19Jan21), writing, "I am transgender, non-binary. I have spent my entire life not in sync with the body I was born with and confined by an outward appearance that did not match my mind of soul."

"It wasn't until recently that I was even comfortable admitting this to myself, once I was able to look inwards and truly reflect on my authentic self. My physical transition is new, so I'm taking my time to discover my most authentic self and which pronouns best suit me. For now, I know one thing is for certain. I am Nats. To my trans brothers and sisters and non-binary family: I am here for you, I am here with you, and I love you."

Paris Hilton, Demi Lovato, Ruby Rose, and Teri Hatcher were among the stars posting their support in comments on Getty's Instagram post while Gorgeous wrote, "The love of my life."

Getty also opened up about her gender transition in a video on Gorgeous' YouTube channel.

Gorgeous is also transgender, having come out as a gay male aged 16 before going on to transition into a female.

The couple later posted pictures of them topless together. Nats showed off the scar left from past surgery on their chest. "Can't even begin to express how happy, proud and in awe i am of you, Nats," so Gigi gushed.