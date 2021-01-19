The New Radicals to Reunite for First Time in Over 20 Years for Joe Biden's Inauguration Parade

Redferns/Mick Hutson Music

Gregg Alexander and his bandmates are set to reunite for the first time in more than two decades to perform their classic single 'You Get What You Give' at the upcoming big event.

Jan 19, 2021

AceShowbiz - The New Radicals are to reunite for the first time in over 20 years to perform their hit "You Get What You Give" at Joe Biden and Kamala Harris' Parade Across America event.

The 1998 tune had a popularity boost during Biden/Harris' 2020 campaign trail when it was handpicked to be the walk-on tune for Harris' husband Doug Emhoff.

The reunion - the group's first gig since 1999 - will be the closing act for the virtual parade, which will take place after Biden and Harris are sworn in on 20 January (21).

"If there's one thing on Earth that would possibly make us get the band together, if only for a day, it is the hope that our song could be even the tiniest beacon of light in such a dark time," the band's frontman Gregg Alexander said in a statement.

"America knows in its heart that things will get bright again with a new administration and a real plan for vaccines on the way. That's the message of the song... this world is gonna pull through."

Meanwhile, Biden previously revealed the song became his family's "theme song" to help rally son Beau Biden while he was battling cancer.

"During breakfast, Beau would often make me listen to what I thought was his theme song, You Get What You Give by the New Radicals," Biden wrote in his 2017 autobiography, "Promise Me, Dad". "Even though Beau never stopped fighting and his will to live was stronger than most - I think he knew that this day might come. The words to the song are: This whole damn world can fall apart. You'll be ok, follow your heart."

Concluding his statement, Alexander added, "Performing the song again after such a long time is a huge honour because we all have deep respect for Beau's military service and such high hopes for the unity and normalcy Joe and Kamala will bring our country again in this time of crisis."

Biden and Harris are taking over from outgoing U.S. president Donald Trump and vice president Mike Pence.

Tune in here: YouTube. A time for the event has yet to be confirmed.