 
 

Cardi B Spent $1 Million to Make 'WAP' Music Video

The 'Bodak Yellow' hitmaker reveals her steamy music video which features the likes of Megan Thee Stallion, Kylie Jenner, Normani, and Rosalia cost $1 million to make.

  • Jan 15, 2021

AceShowbiz - p> Cardi B has claimed it cost $1 million (£770,000) to shoot the music video for "WAP".

The promo for Cardi and fellow rapper Megan Thee Stallion's explicit 2020 hit - which saw the girls film at a mansion with real-life snakes with appearances from the likes of Kylie Jenner and Normani Kordei - cost the eye-watering sum, Cardi has told a fan on Twitter.

First of all, the "Press" rapper shared the video for her 2017 major-label debut single, "Bodak Yellow", cost just $15,000 (£11,000).

She wrote, "Fun fact : Bodak yellow music video cost me 15 thousand dollars .I was in Dubai and I said ....I gotta fly picture (videographer) out here ...BOOM BOOM BANG ! Ya know the rest . (sic)"

A follower then replied, "girl that's a lot. (sic)"

However, the 28-year-old star responded with the cost of "WAP", "Money", and "Please Me", which came to $1 million (£770,000), $400,000 (£300,000) and $900,000 (£660,424), respectively.

She wrote back, "Naaaa honey ....Money cost 400K ,Please me Cost 900K ,Wap Cost a M ! (sic)"

Meanwhile, Megan recently revealed she and Cardi were terrified of shooting with the reptiles.

The pair were initially hesitant as neither of them had been around the creatures before, and the "Savage" hitmaker eventually "made friends" with one of them though her pal wasn't so comfortable.

She said, "OK, so what's crazy is neither one of us had been around snakes before… I was like, 'Friend, I don't know if I can lay in snakes.' "

"But Cardi B asked me to lay in some snakes, I've got to lay in the snakes for my girl.. I made friends with one who was on me the whole time. Cardi was so scared."

