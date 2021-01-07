 
 

Elizabeth Olsen Shocked by Lack of Covid-19 Concerns in London

The 'Avengers' actress is not impressed with the way the Londoners handled the coronavirus pandemic as she says, 'No one is really listening to anything.'

AceShowbiz - Actress Elizabeth Olsen is concerned Londoners simply aren't listening to coronavirus safety guidelines.

"The Avengers" star arrived in the U.K. in late 2020 and has already experienced two nationwide lockdowns, but she's convinced the rising numbers of positive COVID cases is down to the fact that people are just ignoring government restrictions.

Speaking on U.S. late night show "Jimmy Kimmel Live!", she said of the latest lockdown, which began this week (05Jan21), "I think what it really means is that people can't buy alcohol from pubs and walk around and socialise. No one is really listening to anything anyway here."

"Truly, people just don't wear masks outside and anywhere people can gather with a takeaway pint, they do. I think (the government) are just taking away the liquor and everything else is the same of not being able to mix with other households."

However, Elizabeth has been taking extra precautions for herself and is staying indoors as much as possible, including for New Year's Eve, which she spent with her fiance, Robbie Arnett.

"I was home, with my man Robbie," she shared. "We set an alarm to make sure we didn't miss midnight and I actually put on a dress, it was really exciting."

Elizabeth Olsen was first romantically linked to Robbie Arnett in 2017. The two later officially stepped out as a couple at the Gersh Emmy Party in Los Angeles.

While the actress rarely talked about her love life, she once opened up about her hope to become a mother one day. "I was also thinking, 'There's this small room upstairs, which would be good for a kid. I don't know where things will lead, but I do think about it in that way: 'I think I could raise kids here,' " she said in an interview.

