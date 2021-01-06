Reports of Michael Keaton's Return as Batman for DCEU Falsely Exaggerated

Warner Bros. Movie

An original article about the 'Batman Returns' star reprising his role as the Caped Crusader for an upcoming The Flash film has apparently been widely misinterpreted.

Jan 6, 2021

AceShowbiz - Michael Keaton isn't replacing Ben Affleck in the DCEU, at least not yet. While recent reports about the "Beetlejuice" star returning as the Caped Crusader for future DCEU films have been met with excitement by fans, the news was apparently falsely exaggerated.

Brooks Barnes, the writer of the original article on New York Times, returned on Twitter on Monday, January 4 to clarify the wild rumors. "Been offline (moving apartments) and return to see this Michael Keaton craziness," he responded to the reports citing his article and previous tweet.

While he did confirm Keaton would be donning his Batman cowl again for an upcoming The Flash movie, he denied ever mentioning the 69-year-old actor as the main Batman in future films of a non-Batman-centric saga. "I was referring to the *one film* that Keaton has been announced as being in, not a set of his own Batman films. If I had info on him beyond 'The Flash,' I would have obviously put it in my article," Barnes stressed.

Brooks Barnes clarified reports about Michael Keaton's Batman return.

In the original article, Barnes wrote that "Warner Bros. will have two different film sagas involving Batman - played by two different actors - running at the same time." One of them is starring Robert Pattinson.

When asked on Twitter to confirm if he meant a new actor will play Batman in the second franchise, Barnes simply replied, "Keaton."

In the same article, Barnes also reported that both Affleck and Keaton will be appearing in The Flash stand-alone film, which is set for release in theaters in 2022. The upcoming movie "will link the two universes and feature two Batmans, with Mr. Affleck returning as one and Michael Keaton returning as the other," so he wrote.

Affleck starred as the Caped Crusader in "Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice" (2016) and "Justice League" (2017). He additionally made a cameo appearance as the character in "Suicide Squad" (2016). He was going to star in a standalone Batman film with him at the helm. After stepping down from the directing duty in 2017, he bid farewell to the character in January 2019, with Pattinson being tapped to take on the lead role in "The Batman", which is directed by Matt Reeves.

As for Keaton, he received critical acclaims for his dramatic portrayal of the Gotham hero in Tim Burton's "Batman" (1989) and "Batman Returns" (1992).