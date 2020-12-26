 
 

Megan Thee Stallion Pigging Out on Christmas Before Kickstarting Healthy Diet in 2021

GQ Magazine/Adrienne Raquel
The 'Hot Girl Summer' hitmaker plans to have 'a Savage Christmas dinner' with her family and friends before starting a healthy diet when the New Year comes.

  • Dec 26, 2020

AceShowbiz - Megan Thee Stallion is planning one final blow-out on Christmas Day before kickstarting her bid to live super-healthy in 2021.

The "Savage" star is planning to make very merry with her family, listening to Mariah Carey and WHAM! and pigging out with a feast.

"I hope to be home with my family, so I hope I'm watching them open their gifts and trying to keep them away from the dogs," she recently told GQ.

"You gotta have the full spread of food. I'm talking all the turkey, all the dressing, baked potatoes, greens, mac and cheese - all of it. Everybody is gonna eat! The most important thing is just getting everybody together, turning up, having fun and making memories. It's the time of year to really pause and be grateful for everything and take time to think about what you want for the year ahead. That's a Savage Christmas dinner."

And then the hip-hop superstar will scale back and get in shape. "Eating healthy and maintaining my skincare regime (are my resolutions)," she shared. "It's hard to keep up a solid routine when I work so much, but I'm determined to nail it down consistently because I want to stay healthy with a flawless complexion!"

Megan Thee Stallion also addressed criticisms over her explicit single with Cardi B, saying the song offended men because of their insecurities.

"I feel like for a long time men felt like they owned sex and now women are saying, 'Hey, this is for me. I want pleasure. This is how I want it or don't want it,' it freaks men the hell out," she said. "It just comes from a place of fear and insecurity, like why would anyone be mad about my WAP? It belongs to me."

