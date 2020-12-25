 
 

Cops Called to George Michael's Home After Ex-Lover Broke into the House

Police were called to George Michael's house in London after former lover Fadi Fawaz reportedly smashed the window and forced himself into the property.

AceShowbiz - Police were called to George Michael's London home on Tuesday (22Dec20), after the late singer's former lover Fadi Fawaz broke in.

According to Britain's The Sun newspaper, Fawaz - who was responsible for calling emergency services upon finding the pop star dead on Christmas Day in 2016 - told officers the property was his, reportedly adding, "George wanted me to have it."

"Fadi was very emotional," a source told the publication. "He somehow managed to get over the security fence before smashing one of the windows and going inside."

A spokesperson for London's Metropolitan Police said that Fawaz was not arrested as he left when officers asked him to.

"Police were called at 10:59hrs on Tuesday, 22 December to reports of a man trying to enter a property," they said in a statement. "Officers attended and found a man aged in his 40s inside the property. He was asked to leave the scene and complied. He was not arrested."

Fadi Fawaz has been at odds with George Michael's family as he filed a lawsuit over his claim to a share of the former Wham! star's $129.5 million estate following the star's passing.

Early this year, Fawaz was banned from the funeral of Michael's sister, Melanie Panayiotou. He reportedly had done "nothing but elevate the stress and sadness following George's death" and "it made the family's decision to snub him a simple one" so they could "mourn her without distraction."

