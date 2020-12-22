Highest-Paid YouTube Star of 2020 Is a 9-Year-Old Boy

Celebrity

Ryan Kaji, who has amassed 41.7 million subscribers and 12.2 billion views on his channel Ryan's World, has raked in $29.5 million in this year alone, according to Forbes.

AceShowbiz - Logan Paul who? The highest-paid YouTube star of 2020 is none of the content creators whom most adult viewers are familiar with or one of those who have been making sensational headlines recently. In fact, Forbes has named a 9-year-old boy as the top earning YouTube star of this year.

Revealed as part of the magazine's annual the Highest-Paid YouTube Stars list, Ryan Kaji ranks first with estimated earnings of $29.5 million in the past twelve months. The Texas-born boy has 41.7 million subscribers and has amassed 12.2 billion views on his channel Ryan's World (previously Ryan ToysReview).

Ryan is known for his videos in which he reviews toys. He has since started his own toy line and starred on Nickelodeon shows. As Forbes notes, the boy earned the bulk of his earnings from licensing deals on over 5,000 Ryan's World products that range from bedroom decor to actual action figures.

Amazingly, this isn't Ryan's first time to top the list. He was listed as the highest-paid YouTuber in 2018 and 2019, earning $22 million and $26 million respectively. Due to his popularity, the boy became the first YouTuber featured in the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade with a float based on his superhero alter ego back in November.

Trailing behind Ryan at No. 2 is Mr. Beast a.k.a. Jimmy Donaldson, whose channel's popularity soared over the last two years. With 47.8 million subscribers, he made an estimated $24 million this year.

Another young YouTube star, Nastya a.k.a. Anastasia Radzinskaya, makes it on the list at No. 7, with $18.5 million earnings. The six-year-old Russian YouTuber's channel often features her and her father playing with legos, doing household chores and explaining viruses. She has now branched out on TikTok, where she has gained 3 million followers.

Meanwhile, popular makeup guru Jeffree Star perches on No. 10 with estimated $15 million earnings.

Top 10 of Forbes' Highest-Paid YouTube Stars of 2020:

Ryan Kaji - $29.5 million Mr. Beast (Jimmy Donaldson) - $24 million Dude Perfect - $24 million Rhett and Link - $20 million Markiplier (Mark Fischbach) - $19.5 million Preston Arsement - $19 million Nastya (Anastasia Radzinskaya) - $18.5 million Blippi (Stevin John) - $17 million David Dobrik - $15.5 million Jeffree Star - $15 million