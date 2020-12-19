Tom Cruise Taking a Break From Filming After Angry Rant on 'Mission: Impossible 7' Set

WENN Movie

The main star of the 'Mission: Impossible' movie franchise is reportedly going to return to Miami for an early Christmas break following his tirade on the set.

AceShowbiz - Tom Cruise is reportedly wrapping his 2020 work commitments early following his much-publicised on-set rants.

The superstar lost his cool recently when he spotted two assistants huddled around a monitor, watching playback, ignoring social distancing rules he had helped to introduce to try and keep the set of the forthcoming "Mission: Impossible 7" coronavirus-free.

He launched into a furious tirade threatening to fire anyone who didn't take the rules seriously and, according to The Sun, the 58-year-old actor will be taking a break from filming the movie for an early Christmas holiday.

According to the publication, Friday (18Dec20) will be his final day on set for the year and, from there, he plans to take his private jet to Miami, Florida where he'll spend some time with his son Connor.

"It has been exhausting keeping the production on track for so long, and it’s not getting any easier – Christmas can’t come soon enough," an insider told the outlet.

"Tom has decided he's ready for a break and is now going to wind up filming for 2020 on Friday, and fly to Miami over the weekend on his private jet to spend Christmas with his son."

The source added, "It's the end of a really tough year, and a bit of time out seems like a good idea for everyone as tensions have been mounting for a while."

During his first rant, Cruise hinted at his exhaustion, claiming he was in constant contact with studios, insurance companies and producers as the production was seen as the "gold standard" for filming amid the pandemic.

However, according to officials from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the mask he's been snapped wearing on set, featuring a carbon filter and breathing valves, may be ineffective in preventing the spread of coronavirus.

"This type of mask may not prevent you from spreading COVID-19 to others," they state, reported TMZ. "The hole in the material may allow your respiratory droplets to escape and reach others."