Rita Ora Flying to Bulgaria Following Backlash After Violating U.K. Lockdown Rules
The 'Hot Right Now' singer reportedly doesn't want to be in London and so she books a relaxing holiday in Bulgaria following outrage after breaking Covid-19 guidelines.

  • Dec 16, 2020

AceShowbiz - Rita Ora reportedly flown to Bulgaria after breaking the U.K.'s lockdown rules.

The "Anywhere" hitmaker invited a group of friends to the Casa Cruz restaurant in Notting Hill, West London late last month (Nov20) to celebrate her 30th birthday, which was against government guidelines at the time, and she is now said to be hoping to lay low for a bit.

"Rita has beaten herself up about her mistakes but has thrown herself back into work to take her mind off things," a source told The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column. "She spent most of this year working on her music and is now hoping to return with new tracks in early 2021, with the video to one single being filmed at the moment in ­Bulgaria."

"She doesn't want to be in ­London right now so has booked a relaxing holiday over Christmas and New Year in the hope she can start afresh in January. Taking some time out to reflect on everything that has happened is very important to her right now."

Rita was fined $13,217 (£10,000) for breaking lockdown last month.

In a statement, Rita - who reportedly paid the fine voluntarily after Metropolitan Police officers investigated the event - wrote, "Hello all, I attended a small gathering with some friends to celebrate my 30th birthday. It was a spur of the moment decision made with the misguided view that we were coming out of lockdown and this would be OK. I'm deeply sorry for breaking the rules and in turn understand that this puts people at risk."

"This was a serious and inexcusable error of judgement. Given the restrictions, I realise how irresponsible these actions were and I take full responsibility. I feel particularly embarrassed knowing first-hand how hard people have worked to combat this terrible illness and being fully aware of the sacrifices that people and businesses have made to help keep us all safe. Even though this won't make it right, I want to sincerely apologise."

