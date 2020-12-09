 
 

Bon Iver Commit 5 Per Cent of Publishing Royalties to Gender Equity Initiative

WENN/Peter Kaminski
Justin Vernon and his bandmates are following Jeff Tweedy's footsteps in pledging their earnings to support real change in society months after the latter donated his Black Lives Matter organizations.

  • Dec 9, 2020

AceShowbiz - Folk stars Bon Iver are following in rocker Jeff Tweedy's footsteps and pledging a percentage of their future royalties to support real change in society.

Back in June, the Wilco frontman announced plans to donate five percent of his songwriting earnings to Black Lives Matter organisations in the wake of the George Floyd murder at the hands of a white police officer in Minnesota.

Now Bon Iver star Justin Vernon has decided to take Tweedy's lead and give the same share of their annual publishing royalties to 2 A Billion, a non-profit founded by the group to support organisations working towards ending gender inequality, domestic violence, and sexual abuse.

"We are committing 5 percent of our publishing royalties annually in order to continue supporting past 2 A Billion partners," the group, who was featured in Taylor Swift's chart-topping album "Folklore", state in a post on Instagram.

The group went on saying, "On tour, we've been humbled by our partners' work towards bringing gender equity center stage and addressing issues of domestic and sexual violence. That work must continue, even once the show is over."

Noting Tweedy's pledge, they continue: "It is time for those with ample privilege and large platforms to amplify marginalized voices, speak up for disenfranchised communities, and give back to those working on the front lines of our country's greatest challenges. If you have more than enough, please give something.

"As we all face so many grave issues in our world, we can achieve something good by coming together."

