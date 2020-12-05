 
 

Kylie Jenner Files Restraining Order Against Alleged Burglar

Justin Bergquist, who was charged with burglary in November, was believed to have told police that he tried to break into an estate in the makeup mogul's gated community in California to see her.

AceShowbiz - Kylie Jenner has filed for a restraining order against an alleged neighbourhood burglar.

Justin Bergquist was charged with burglary last month after he reportedly broke into an estate in her gated community in California.

According to TMZ, he didn't take anything from the property, but tried to return at a later date, when he was stopped by security guards and handed over to police.

He's said to have told cops he was there to see Jenner, although it's unclear if Bergquist thought the pad he had allegedly gained access to belonged to the mother-of-one.

Now the "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" star and makeup mogul is seeking court protection, although a ruling on her request has yet to be made.

Bergquist has pleaded not guilty and is due back in court in January, 2021.

This is not the first time for someone in the Kardashian/Jenner family to be this kind of experience. Kylie's sister Kim Kardashian made headlines back in 2016 after she was reportedly tied up and held at gunpoint in Paris. "Tonight's episode is going to be very tough for me," Kim wrote on Twitter in March 2017. "However, I thought it was important to share this story through my eyes & not in an interview where my own words could be twisted."

"I have always shared so much & I'm not going to hold back when this was probably one of the most life changing experiences for me," she went on to say.

