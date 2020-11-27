 
 

Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello File Restraining Order Against Stalker

Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello File Restraining Order Against Stalker
The 'Modern Family' actress and her hunky husband have filed a legal motion, asking a judge to grant a restraining order against an obsessed fan who admitted to stalking them.

AceShowbiz - Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello have requested a restraining order against an alleged stalker.

The stars' producer friend Luis Balaguer filed documents asking for the court-ordered protection from a man named Rengifo Randazzo. According to Balaguer, Randazzo - who was recently arrested for trespassing in the gated community where Sofia lives - has repeatedly harassed him, Sofia, Joe and the "Modern Family" star's son Manolo. Balaguer claims the man is mentally unstable and has even admitted to stalking them.

According to TMZ, they are seeking the protection order because Randazzo has a history of domestic violence arrests and others have been granted restraining orders against him. They have asked a judge to require Randazzo stays at least 100 yards away from them at all times.

During the lockdown, Joe Manganiello hosted Dungeons & Dragons game nights with his friends including fellow actor Vince Vaughn.

Vaughn praised Sofia Vergara for being a cool supporter. "We started playing these games and when we played Dungeons and Dragons when we were younger, there were no girls around; girls were not excited by Dungeons & Dragons, but his wife, who is beautiful and lovely... she seems to be OK with it," he said.

Meanwhile, Manganiello said in a separate interview, "Everyone in the group is pretty hardcore. I have to prep the most because I run the game, so it's a bit like being a showrunner on a longform TV show. I'm writing the story, I'm coming up with all the characters they're going to meet, where they're going to go, what they're gonna do."

