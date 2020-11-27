Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello File Restraining Order Against Stalker

Instagram Celebrity

The 'Modern Family' actress and her hunky husband have filed a legal motion, asking a judge to grant a restraining order against an obsessed fan who admitted to stalking them.

AceShowbiz - Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello have requested a restraining order against an alleged stalker.

The stars' producer friend Luis Balaguer filed documents asking for the court-ordered protection from a man named Rengifo Randazzo. According to Balaguer, Randazzo - who was recently arrested for trespassing in the gated community where Sofia lives - has repeatedly harassed him, Sofia, Joe and the "Modern Family" star's son Manolo. Balaguer claims the man is mentally unstable and has even admitted to stalking them.

According to TMZ, they are seeking the protection order because Randazzo has a history of domestic violence arrests and others have been granted restraining orders against him. They have asked a judge to require Randazzo stays at least 100 yards away from them at all times.

