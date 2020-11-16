People's Choice Awards 2020: 'Bad Boys for Life' and Justin Bieber Among the Winners - See Full List

Columbia Pictures/WENN/Instar Celebrity

Meanwhile, K-Pop group BTS dominates the music category by taking four prizes including The Group of 2020, The Song of 2020, The Album of 2020 and The Music Video of 2020, thanks to their hit 'Dynamite'.

Nov 16, 2020

AceShowbiz - The 2020 E! People's Choice Awards is finally here! Taking place on Sunday, November 15 at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California, the award-giving event honored celebrities for their impressive works in various entertainment spectrum, including movie, television, music and pop culture.



Among the winners that night was Justin Bieber, who also offered stunning performances of "Lonely" and "Holy" at the event. The Canadian heartthrob was named as the winner of The Male Artist of 2020, edging out fellow nominees Bad Bunny, Blake Shelton, DaBaby, Drake, J Balvin, Lil Baby and The Weeknd. Meanwhile, BTS (Bangtan Boys) took home the trophy for The Group of 2020 award that evenning.

While Blake failed to win The Male Artist of 2020, the country star was honored with The Country Artist of 2020 category that saw "The Voice" coach besting out Kane Brown, Kelsea Ballerini, Miranda Lambert and Luke Combs among others. As for The Social Star of 2020, the award went to Emma Chamberlain, who also snagged People's Choice for The Pop Podcast thanks to her podcast "Anything Goes with Emma Chamberlain".

"Grey's Anatomy" star Ellen Pompeo then took the stage to receive an award for The Female TV Star of 2020. Her TV series also came out as the winner of The Show of 2020. Another winner in the TV department was "Outer Banks", which was proven as People's Choice for "The Bingeworthy Show of 2020". Despite her scandal, Ellen DeGeneres was still everyone's favorite as she won The Daytime Talk Show of 2020.

Meanwhile in the movie department, "Mulan" won The Action Movie of 2020, while "The Kissing Booth 2" was named as The Comedy Movie of 2020. "Bad Boys for Life", which featured Will Smith and Martin Lawrence reprising their roles as Peter Craig and Joe Carnahan respectively, took home one of the big prizes, The Movie of 2020.

The annual event, which was hosted by Demi Lovato, also presented People's Champion Award to Tyler Perry. Meanwhile, Tracee Ellis Ross and Jennifer Lopez received Fashion Icon Award and People's Icon of 2020 respectively.

Winners of Pop Culture Categories at 2020 People's Choice Awards

The Social Star of 2020: Emma Chamberlain

The Beauty Influence of 2020: James Charles

The Social Celebrity of 2020: Ariana Grande

The Animal Star of 2020: Doug The Pug

The Comedy Act of 2020: Leslie Jones : "Time Machine"

: "Time Machine" The Style Star of 2020: Zendaya Coleman

The Game Changer of 2020: Lebron James

The Pop Podcast of 2020: "Anything Goes with Emma Chamberlain"

Winners of Movie Categories at 2020 People's Choice Awards

Winners of TV Categories at 2020 People's Choice Awards

Winners of Music Categories at 2020 People's Choice Awards