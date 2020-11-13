 
 

Arnold Schwarzenegger Upset by Lack of Visitors at L.A. National Cemetery on Veterans Day

The former Governor of California lets his online followers know how disappointed he was by the low turnout at the Los Angeles national graveyard on Veterans Day.

  • Nov 13, 2020

AceShowbiz - Arnold Schwarzenegger was left "upset" by the turnout at the Los Angeles National Cemetery on Veterans Day (11Nov20) in the U.S.

The 73-year-old former California Governor took to social media to note that there were "only like 20 people walking around" the graveyard - a figure he sharply contrasted to Donald Trump's packed campaign rallies amid the pandemic.

"You know, I just came back from the Los Angeles National Cemetery, and - where I did the first message - and then when I came home I said to myself: 'It doesn't make any sense,' " he explained.

"In this cemetery where there were almost 100,000 people buried, veterans, there are only like 20 people walking around. Think about that. I mean, 20 people for almost 100,000 veterans that are buried there," continued "The Terminator" actor. "But then the people go, 20,000 or so go to a political rally where someone promises them to make America great, but the fact of the matter is those veterans are the ones who made America great. No one else!"

Reports previously claimed a Trump rally held in Gastonia, North Carolina in late October was attended by approximately 20,000 supporters, after which Covid-19 cases and hospitalisations in the state were seen to be increasing.

Arnold concluded, "So I hope that next year when I go back to that cemetery that I will see you 20,000 that are so patriotic. I hope I see you there. I think it's a discussion that we should have, the definition of patriotism. Let's talk about it."

Before sharing his video, Arnold tweeted a selfie clip at the military graveyard, where he said, "thank you to all those brave men and women at the front who make this the greatest country in the world and the freest country in the world."

