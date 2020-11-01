 
 

Garth Brooks to Lose Finger Nail After Injuring Hand in Farm Accident

The country music singer has suffered a hand injury after 'something went awry' while he was building a deck in his countryside estate in Nashville, Tennessee recently.

  • Nov 1, 2020

AceShowbiz - Country star Garth Brooks is counting his lucky 'spurs' after revealing his recent construction injury will cost him nothing but a fingernail.

The singer/songwriter postponed an album launch livestream after injuring his hand earlier this month (Oct20), but refused to go into detail or talk about how severe the accident was.

But in a new Radio.com interview, he reveals the major cost is the nail on his ring finger, which will have to be removed.

"They're (fingers) gonna be sore for a while... but everything's great," he says.

Brooks also explained the accident won't impact his guitar playing going forward.

The incident happened on Garth's Nashville, Tennessee farm on 21 October (20), and the singer's wife, Trisha Yearwood, has explained he was building a deck when "something went awry."

"He was very lucky," she explained. "He's pretty safe on the farm, but every now and then, you know, stuff happens."


Earlier this year, Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood sparked concerns after a member of his team was exposed to Covid-19 following a drive-in concert. Despite feeling "fine," the couple decided to enter quarantine. "To be smart about this, they are all quarantining for two weeks and thank everyone for their concern," their rep said back then.

After postponing their show due to "out of an abundance of caution," they were back after testing negative for the coronavirus. "We all tested," the country music singer said. "Everybody tested negative, including the possible exposure, which ended up not being a possible exposure... So we're back."

