Sean Connery Dies at 90, Hollywood Pays Tribute to the Original James Bond Star

Oct 31, 2020

AceShowbiz - RIP! Sean Connery has passed away. The former James Bond actor, who celebrated 90th birthday in August, died on Saturday, October 31. According to his family, he died overnight in his sleep while struggling with health issues in Nassau, the Bahamas.

Son Jason Connery said, "We are all working at understanding this huge event as it only happened so recently, even though my dad has been unwell for some time. A sad day for all who knew and loved my dad and a sad loss for all people around the world who enjoyed the wonderful gift he had as an actor."

His publicist Nancy Seltzer stated, "There will be a private ceremony followed by a memorial yet to be planned once the virus has ended."

Sean Connery was best known as the original 007 star. He portrayed the iconic superspy agent in six official movies and one unofficial one. In 2005, he lent his voice to a video game version of his 1963 Bond film "From Russia with Love".

His other movie credits included "Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade", "The Hunt for Red October", and "The Rock". He won a Golden Globe and Oscar as Best Supporting Actor for his role as an Irish cop in "The Untouchables".

Connery is survived by wife Micheline and sons Jason and Stephane. He was previously married to actress Diane Cilento from 1962 to 1973. She died in 2011.

Tributes are pouring in for the actor and his family in the wake of his passing.

Bond bosses stated, "We are devastated by the news of the passing of Sir Sean Connery."

"He was and shall always be remembered as the original James Bond whose indelible entrance into cinema history began when he announced those unforgettable words - 'The name's Bond… James Bond' - he revolutionised the world with his gritty and witty portrayal of the sexy and charismatic secret agent."

"He is undoubtedly largely responsible for the success of the film series and we shall be forever grateful to him."

Current Bond star Daniel Craig said, "Sir Sean Connery will be remembered as Bond and so much more. He defined an era and a style. The wit and charm he portrayed on screen could be measured in mega watts; he helped create the modern blockbuster."

"He will continue to influence actors and film-makers alike for years to come. My thoughts are with his family and loved ones," Craig went on before referring to the late star's passion for golf which sparked following 1964's Bond film "Goldfinger", "Wherever he is, I hope there is a golf course."

"The Hunt For Red October" co-star Sam Neill wrote, "Every day on set with #SeanConnery was an object lesson in how to act on screen. But all that charisma and power- that was utterly unique to Sean. RIP that great man, that great actor."

Hugh Jackman tweeted, "I grew up idolizing #SeanConnery. A legend on screen, and off. Rest In Peace."

"Star Trek" actor George Takei said, "Sean Connery was a movie legend, even far into his golden years. Our strongest Bonds were formed by him, and he was Untouchable. He passed today at age 90, a suave hero to the end."

Kevin Smith stated, "He was my Dad's James Bond, so Dad supported Mr. Connery's career his entire life, always taking me to see any movie his fave actor was in. I have sweet memories of watching Dad watch his movie idol. So Sean Connery's passing also feels like I'm losing Dad again. RIP, Dr. Jones."