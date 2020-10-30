 
 

Rapper Freeway Mourns Son's Tragic Death, Days After Sending Support to Ex-Bandmate Who Lost Own Kid

Sad news comes from the State Property families in Philadelphia as two of their former members are mourning the tragic deaths of their sons, one of whom died in a car accident.

AceShowbiz - Philadelphia hip-hop icon Freeway is mourning the tragic death of his son Jihad. The 42-year-old rapper broke the sad news to his online devotees on Instagram in a heartbreaking message as he asked his fans to pray for his late son and family.

"God knows I try my best to be strong, but this right here is a pain like I never felt," the rhymer captioned a picture of him with Jihadd on graduation day. "Please cherish your time and your love ones because we're not promise the next breath."

The State Property star went on, "I Pray Allah forgives my son for all Of his sins and I pray that Allah grants him the highest level of paradise." He then concluded with "Ameen" and a sad emoticon before adding, "Please make dua for him & my family."

Details of Jihad's death are still scarce. Rumor has it, he passed away in a car accident. But The Source Magazine claimed Jihad was shot and killed in Philadelphia.

He followed in his father's footsteps and made music under the moniker SnowHadd.

Condolences are pouring in from fans and friends alike. The likes of Jazzy Jeff, Consequence, Hit-Boy, DJ Premier, Bun B, Cormega, Uncle Murda, Lenny S., Erick Sermon, Ebro Darden were quick to send support and love for the grieving rapper.

The tragic death of Freeway's son came only days after another State Property rapper and Roc-A-Fella alum Oschino Vasquez announced his own son's sudden passing. His son and his son's pregnant girlfriend passed away in a tragic car crash last week.

Freeway was among those sending condolences to Oschino on Instagram. He wrote, "May Allah forgive him for his sins & grant him the highest level of Paradise. Ameen. May Allah Comfort you and your family during these trying times. Ameen! Love you O."

