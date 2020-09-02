Chadwick Boseman's '42' to Return to Theaters in the Wake of His Death

Warner Bros. Movie

The Jackie Robinson biographical film will be re-released in 740 movie theaters nationwide in honor of the late 'Black Panther' actor, who died on August 28.

AceShowbiz - Chadwick Boseman's sports film "42" will return to big screen in the wake of his passing. The Jackie Robinson biopic will be re-released in 740 movie theaters nationwide to celebrate the life of the "Black Panther" star.

AMC, Regal, Cinemark, Alamo Drafthouse, Marcus and Harkins are among theater chains which would be honoring the late actor with the re-release of his film. AMC Theaters announced that it will show the 2013 film in 300 different locations starting Thursday, September 3, with a discounted price of $5 per ticket.

Shortly after Boseman's death, AMC polled its fans on social media to ask fans which of the actor's movies, excluding "Black Panther", was their favorite. His portrayal of the Major League Baseball legend came on top of the poll.

In the movie, Boseman portrayed the Brooklyn Dodgers baseman who overcame the race barrier to be the first African American who played in MLB in 1947. Directed by Oscar winner Brian Helgeland, "42" grossed $97.5 million at the global box office on a $40 million budget and received generally positive reviews from critics.

Boseman died at at 43 after quietly battling colon cancer for 4 years. "A true fighter, Chadwick persevered through it all, and brought you many of the films you have come to love so much," his family said in a statement. "From Marshall to Da 5 Bloods, August Wilson's Ma Rainey's Black Bottom and several more- all were filmed during and between countless surgeries and chemotherapy. It was the honor of his career to bring King T'Challa to life in Black Panther."

In the wake of his passing, Netflix has scrapped a preview event for his final film "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom", which was set to take place on Monday, August 31. Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos said of the late actor after the event cancellation, "Chadwick was a superhero on screen and in life, and it's impossible to imagine working at the level he has while valiantly battling his illness."