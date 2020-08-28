'Resident Evil' Series Lands at Netflix

Screen Gems TV

The small screen adaptation of the dystopian zombie movie franchise is heading to Netflix with 'The Walking Dead' director tapped for the first two episodes.

AceShowbiz - A series inspired by the blockbuster movie franchise "Resident Evil" is officially a go at Netflix.

Written by "Supernatural" co-showrunner Andrew Dabb and produced by executives at Constantin Film, the team behind the dystopian zombie films, the show will feature all new story lines.

Based on the massively successful 1996 video game, the big screen adaptation of "Resident Evil" debuted in 2002 and spawned six films, all starring Milla Jovovich. The franchise wrapped in 2016 with "Resident Evil: The Final Chapter".

"Resident Evil is my favorite game of all time," Dabb, who will serve as showrunner, said in a statement. "I'm incredibly excited to tell a new chapter in this amazing story and bring the first ever Resident Evil series to Netflix members around the world."

Bronwen Hughes, who served as a director on "The Walking Dead", will direct and executive produce the first two episodes.