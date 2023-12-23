 

Selena Gomez Suggested She'd Been Attracted to Wrong People Before Benny Blanco Romance

Selena Gomez Suggested She'd Been Attracted to Wrong People Before Benny Blanco Romance
Instagram
Celebrity

Before officially announcing her new relationship, the 'Only Murder in the Building' beauty felt she needed to 'start being attracted to the right kind of people.'

  • Dec 23, 2023

AceShowbiz - Selena Gomez confessed she needed to "start being attracted to the right kind of people" before she confirmed her romance with Benny Blanco. The 31-year-old singer previously hooked up with the likes of Justin Bieber, The Weeknd, and Zedd, and whilst she has no regrets about her past relationships, she realised what was missing.

"Honestly, I have to start being attracted to the right kind of people," Selena told Vogue Mexico y Latinoamerica, as translated by E!. She explained, "It's very hard to find someone who can listen to you and care about you. But I know when it happens it will be great and you will want it to be healthy."

On her previous relationships, she added, "I firmly believe that everything in my life happens for a reason. I always try to say, 'What's the lesson here? I want to learn the lesson and I want to grow from this.' I want to experience what it's like to get through those moments that are really difficult."

  Editors' Pick

An insider recently claimed that Selena feels "safe and secure" with the 35-year-old music star. The "Only Murders in the Building" star recently confirmed she is dating the record producer, and Selena "really trusts him."

A source told Entertainment Tonight, "She feels so safe and secure with him, so she felt like it was a good time to share how happy she is with her fans. Benny is a great communicator, is honest and open with Selena, and listens to her. He's respectful, isn't a player, and not in it for the attention or fame. He doesn't care about any of that and Selena sees that and really trusts him."

The "Rainy Day in New York" actress confirmed the romance when she wrote "facts" under a post from fan account Popfaction that said, "Selena Gomez Seemingly Confirms That She Is in a Relationship."

And she later insisted she wasn't "mad" at fans expressing their concern at the relationship, and she revealed they have been dating in secret for a while. She wrote, "Not mad. It's been 6 months bb. I will always defend my friends, family and fans till the day I die."

You can share this post!

You might also like

Amanda Bynes Calls Off Her Podcast to Focus on Training to Be Manicurist
Related Posts
Selena Gomez Feels 'Safe' After Benny Blanco Proves He Has No Hidden Motives

Selena Gomez Feels 'Safe' After Benny Blanco Proves He Has No Hidden Motives

Selena Gomez's Family Support Her Romance With Benny Blanco

Selena Gomez's Family Support Her Romance With Benny Blanco

Selena Gomez Explains Why She Expands Rare Beauty to Body Care

Selena Gomez Explains Why She Expands Rare Beauty to Body Care

Selena Gomez 'Not Mad' at Fans Expressing Concerns About Benny Blanco Romance

Selena Gomez 'Not Mad' at Fans Expressing Concerns About Benny Blanco Romance

Latest News
Selena Gomez Suggested She'd Been Attracted to Wrong People Before Benny Blanco Romance
  • Dec 23, 2023

Selena Gomez Suggested She'd Been Attracted to Wrong People Before Benny Blanco Romance

Brad Pitt Is 'More at Ease' and 'Comfortable' With Girlfriend Ines de Ramon
  • Dec 23, 2023

Brad Pitt Is 'More at Ease' and 'Comfortable' With Girlfriend Ines de Ramon

Amanda Bynes Calls Off Her Podcast to Focus on Training to Be Manicurist
  • Dec 23, 2023

Amanda Bynes Calls Off Her Podcast to Focus on Training to Be Manicurist

Lily Gladstone Determined to Honor Osage Family With 'Killers of the Flower Moon'
  • Dec 23, 2023

Lily Gladstone Determined to Honor Osage Family With 'Killers of the Flower Moon'

Lisa Hochstein Accuses Estranged Husband Lenny of Painting Her as 'Worst Mother'
  • Dec 23, 2023

Lisa Hochstein Accuses Estranged Husband Lenny of Painting Her as 'Worst Mother'

John Schneider Learns to 'Carry' His Grief Ahead of 'Rough' Christmas After Wife's Death
  • Dec 22, 2023

John Schneider Learns to 'Carry' His Grief Ahead of 'Rough' Christmas After Wife's Death

Most Read
Kesha Strips Down to Birthday Suit in Instagram Photo to Celebrate Her Freedom
Celebrity

Kesha Strips Down to Birthday Suit in Instagram Photo to Celebrate Her Freedom

Britney Spears Gets Flirty With New Manager Benjamin Mallin in Instagram Video

Britney Spears Gets Flirty With New Manager Benjamin Mallin in Instagram Video

Mariah Carey and Bryan Tanaka Reportedly Split Over Disagreement About Kids

Mariah Carey and Bryan Tanaka Reportedly Split Over Disagreement About Kids

Olivia Wilde Goes on Date With Film Producer Bryn Mooser After Harry Styles Split

Olivia Wilde Goes on Date With Film Producer Bryn Mooser After Harry Styles Split

Soulja Boy's Baby Mama Sends Blueface Cease and Desist Letter for Claiming He Slept With Her

Soulja Boy's Baby Mama Sends Blueface Cease and Desist Letter for Claiming He Slept With Her

Cardi B and Offset Allegedly Faking Split for Publicity

Cardi B and Offset Allegedly Faking Split for Publicity

Kelly Clarkson and Jason Momoa Shipped by Fans After Their Cute Chemistry on Talk Show

Kelly Clarkson and Jason Momoa Shipped by Fans After Their Cute Chemistry on Talk Show

Brad Pitt All Smiles With Girlfriend Ines de Ramon on His 60th Birthday Celebration

Brad Pitt All Smiles With Girlfriend Ines de Ramon on His 60th Birthday Celebration

Rihanna Fulfills Fans' Wish With 'Bigger and Badder' Creeper Shoes

Rihanna Fulfills Fans' Wish With 'Bigger and Badder' Creeper Shoes