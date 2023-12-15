Hayden Christensen Felt Like He's 'Cheating' on George Lucas When He First Returned to 'Star Wars'

Walt Disney Pictures Movie

The actor who played Darth Vader in the original 'Star Wars' trilogy says another opportunity to return to the galaxy far far away will bring 'a big smile' to his face.

AceShowbiz - Hayden Christensen is open to featuring in more "Star Wars" projects. The 42-year-old actor starred as Anakin Skywalker/Darth Vader in the prequel trilogy and explained how returning to the part in Disney+ shows "Obi-Wan Kenobi" and "Ahsoka" has given him the taste for more work in the legendary sci-fi franchise.

"I would love to get to do more, I would love to continue with 'Star Wars'. We'll see," Hayden said on Entertainment Weekly's "Dagobah Dispatch" podcast.

"I don't know what the future holds, if such an opportunity presents itself, I'll be there with a big smile on my face. If it doesn't, I feel really grateful for getting to come back and do the work that I did, both in 'Obi-Wan' and 'Ahsoka'."

Hayden joked that he felt as if he was "cheating" on "Star Wars" creator George Lucas by working on the projects without his involvement, although he stressed the legendary filmmaker is never far from the thoughts of those involved in the new TV and movie work.

He said, "At first I felt like I was cheating on him a little bit. But no, it's a different time for 'Star Wars' now, and I think it's really exciting that we now have this period where there are other storytellers coming in and giving their take on the universe."

"But of course, it all goes back to the Maker, and George Lucas is very much at the front of everyone's mind when we're making a decision, we want to make stuff that he would be happy with for sure."

Hayden previously recalled how his life was transformed when he was cast as Anakin in the 2002 movie "Star Wars, Episode II - Attack of the Clones". Speaking on "The Jess Cagle Podcast", Hayden said, "It was a crazy time, everything started to change just off of the announcement that I was going to be playing this role."

"There was sort of all of this attention and I hadn't even done the film yet, the film hadn't even come out so that sort of allowed me to have some perspective on it and just realise that I was a part of this thing that sort of garnered all this attention."

