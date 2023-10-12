 

Julia Fox Learned How to Act While Working as Dominatrix

The 'Uncut Gems' star credits her stint in a New York dungeon when she 18 years old with helping to polish the acting skills needed for her career in Hollywood.

AceShowbiz - Julia Fox has explained how being a dominatrix taught her how to act. The 33-year-old star has discussed her time working in a New York dungeon when she was 18, and she thinks the X-rated job helped prepare her for her on-screen career in Hollywood with roles in the likes of "Uncut Gems".

"A lot of it is role play, a lot of it is cosplay. So really, that's where I learned to act," she said when appearing on "The View" this week.

She pointed out that she would often have five clients in a day, and "each one of them [would want] something different." She added, "One wants the mean popular girl in school, one wants a nun, one wants a neglectful mother. I had all the costumes ready."

  Editors' Pick

Julia embraced her job and has admitted she loved the outfits, and she has revealed the secret to slipping into the racy ensembles. She said, "I loved wearing the latex outfits and really going full dom. In the beginning, it was a little harder to pull it on but now I can just do it. But the trick to latex is actually lube. I see a lot of girls wearing latex and they don't lube up their latex and then it doesn't have the shine!"

Stepping into that world was eye opening for Julia, particularly as it came to building up her own self confidence. She explained, "I think prior to that, I just had really low self-esteem. You could tell me I was beautiful and this, but I would always think, 'They want something from me.' I was already very jaded, even as a young teenager."

Once she started making money based on her beauty, her outlook started to shift. She added, "[It was] a metric on which I could really measure my worth."

