 

Chrisean Rock Reveals Gender of Her and Blueface's Child in Emotional Post

Sharing a bunch of pictures from her maternity photo shoot, the 'Crazy in Love' star includes a video which features her tearfully thanking her friends during a baby shower.

  • Aug 30, 2023

AceShowbiz - Chrisean Rock has announced the gender of her and Blueface's first child together. Via an emotional Instagram post, the reality TV star has revealed that she and her on-and-off boyfriend are expecting a baby boy.

On Tuesday, August 29, the soon-to-be first-time mom made use of her social media page to unleash a series of pictures from her maternity photo shoot. She flaunted her bare baby bump in several Fashion Nova outfits. "The last pregnancy dump befor my Baby Boy comes," she captioned the snaps.

Being included in the post is a video from her baby shower. In the clip, the "Blueface & Chrisean: Crazy in Love" star tearfully thanked her friends as she received a beautiful bouquet of white flowers.

She also shared a 3D ultrasound photo of her unborn child, showing the baby's facial features. The same snapshot reveals that Chrisean is already in her third trimester, meaning her baby could be born any time now.

Responding to the ultrasound photo of her yet-to-be-born grandchild, Blueface's mother Karlissa Angelic claimed in her Instagram Story, "Awwww he look just like me." She then added in a separate Story, "He saved me from hate. I'm grateful."

Many, however, disagreed with the notion that Chrisean's baby looks like Blueface's mom. "No ma'am he doesn't!!" one social media user savagely disputed her claim. Another wrote, "That baby don't look like no bug stop that now."

A third user slammed Karlissa, "This lady is sickening dawg." A fourth person seemingly pointed out her toxic behavior as saying, "First she said she was lying about being pregnant, Then it wasn't his baby, taunted her through hee whole pregnancy. Now this? Nah she would NEVER be around my baby."

