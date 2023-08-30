 

Brooklyn Decker Reacts to Mandy Moore Praising Ex-BF and Brooklyn's Hubby Andy Roddick

Brooklyn Decker Reacts to Mandy Moore Praising Ex-BF and Brooklyn's Hubby Andy Roddick
Instagram
Celebrity

Brooklyn has taken to social media to respond to the 'This Is Us' actress' remarks about tennis player Andy, who dated Mandy in the 2000s before he eventually married Brooklyn.

  • Aug 30, 2023

AceShowbiz - Brooklyn Decker has called Mandy Moore a "class act." The 36-year-old model has posted on social media to heap praise on Mandy, 39, after the actress hailed Andy Roddick, Brooklyn's husband and Mandy's ex-boyfriend.

"This month's @gq reflects on the 20 years since Andy won the US Open. Ever the recluse, this article offers a glimpse into who Andy was when he was playing and who he's become since. Thank you to Sean Manning for covering him thoughtfully, thoroughly, and fairly (sic)," Brooklyn - who married Andy in 2009 - wrote on Instagram in a tribute to the retired tennis star.

Mandy also took to social media to hail Andy's achievements on the tennis court. The brunette beauty - who was dating Andy at the time of his US Open victory - wrote on her Instagram Story, "Andy was a really formative part of my young adult life and although we're not in touch, I was really moved by this article reflecting on the 20th anniversary of his US Open win and the kind of life he's lead since. I'm so happy for him and his family. Congrats on this milestone, Andy!"

  Editors' Pick

Brooklyn subsequently took to Instagram to praise Mandy for her generous comments. She wrote, "@mandymooremm You're a class act. You were a huge part of his life (and actually there [laughing emoji]) during that time [heart emoji] (sic)."

Meanwhile, Mandy previously conceded that her romance with Andy "wasn't meant to be." Speaking to Howard Stern about their relationship, Mandy explained, "It's human nature, part of the human condition. You're on to the next! It's OK, it wasn't meant to be."

You can share this post!

You might also like

Bradley Cooper's 'Maestro' Jewface Outcry Dubbed 'Annoying Distraction' by Leonard Bernstein's Kid

Beyonce's Daughter Blue Ivy Praised by Kelly Rowland for Her Strong Work Ethic

Related Posts
Brooklyn Decker Gets Real About Gray Hair in No-Makeup Selfie

Brooklyn Decker Gets Real About Gray Hair in No-Makeup Selfie

Brooklyn Decker Launches 'Bridgerton'-Inspired Clothing Line

Brooklyn Decker Launches 'Bridgerton'-Inspired Clothing Line

Brooklyn Decker Hilariously Shuts Down Mom's Request for More Grandchildren

Brooklyn Decker Hilariously Shuts Down Mom's Request for More Grandchildren

Brooklyn Decker Jokes About Missing Her Boobs in Retaliation to Body-Shamers

Brooklyn Decker Jokes About Missing Her Boobs in Retaliation to Body-Shamers

Latest News
Beyonce's Daughter Blue Ivy Praised by Kelly Rowland for Her Strong Work Ethic
  • Aug 30, 2023

Beyonce's Daughter Blue Ivy Praised by Kelly Rowland for Her Strong Work Ethic

Brooklyn Decker Reacts to Mandy Moore Praising Ex-BF and Brooklyn's Hubby Andy Roddick
  • Aug 30, 2023

Brooklyn Decker Reacts to Mandy Moore Praising Ex-BF and Brooklyn's Hubby Andy Roddick

Bradley Cooper's 'Maestro' Jewface Outcry Dubbed 'Annoying Distraction' by Leonard Bernstein's Kid
  • Aug 30, 2023

Bradley Cooper's 'Maestro' Jewface Outcry Dubbed 'Annoying Distraction' by Leonard Bernstein's Kid

Pete Davidson Admits to Taking Horse Tranquilizer Amid His Struggle With Depression
  • Aug 30, 2023

Pete Davidson Admits to Taking Horse Tranquilizer Amid His Struggle With Depression

Prince Andrew Denied Return to Royal Duties Despite William and Kate's Recent Show of Support
  • Aug 30, 2023

Prince Andrew Denied Return to Royal Duties Despite William and Kate's Recent Show of Support

Quavo's Concerning Tweet Could Be False Alarm
  • Aug 30, 2023

Quavo's Concerning Tweet Could Be False Alarm

Most Read
Jessica Simpson Claims Her Kids 'Don't Even Understand' Why She's Being Scrutinized for Her Weight
Celebrity

Jessica Simpson Claims Her Kids 'Don't Even Understand' Why She's Being Scrutinized for Her Weight

Steve Harvey Responds to Cheating Allegations Against His Wife Marjorie

Steve Harvey Responds to Cheating Allegations Against His Wife Marjorie

Keke Palmer Unveils Tattoo Tribute to Darius Jackson in Steamy Photos Amid Split Rumors

Keke Palmer Unveils Tattoo Tribute to Darius Jackson in Steamy Photos Amid Split Rumors

Sam Asghari Tried to Gain Control of Britney Spears' Estate During Their Marriage

Sam Asghari Tried to Gain Control of Britney Spears' Estate During Their Marriage

Channing Tatum and Zoe Kravitz Show Support for His Daughter at Her Lemonade Stand

Channing Tatum and Zoe Kravitz Show Support for His Daughter at Her Lemonade Stand

Irina Shayk Gets Undressed on Vacation With Ex Bradley Cooper Amid Tom Brady Romance

Irina Shayk Gets Undressed on Vacation With Ex Bradley Cooper Amid Tom Brady Romance

Sasha Obama Spotted Grocery Shopping Alone Without Security

Sasha Obama Spotted Grocery Shopping Alone Without Security

Azealia Banks Rips 'Nasty' Beyonce, Praises 'Stylish' Nicki Minaj

Azealia Banks Rips 'Nasty' Beyonce, Praises 'Stylish' Nicki Minaj

Amara La Negra Breaks Silence on Her and Safaree Samuels' Dating Rumors

Amara La Negra Breaks Silence on Her and Safaree Samuels' Dating Rumors