Brooklyn Decker Reacts to Mandy Moore Praising Ex-BF and Brooklyn's Hubby Andy Roddick

Instagram Celebrity

Brooklyn has taken to social media to respond to the 'This Is Us' actress' remarks about tennis player Andy, who dated Mandy in the 2000s before he eventually married Brooklyn.

Aug 30, 2023

AceShowbiz - Brooklyn Decker has called Mandy Moore a "class act." The 36-year-old model has posted on social media to heap praise on Mandy, 39, after the actress hailed Andy Roddick, Brooklyn's husband and Mandy's ex-boyfriend.

"This month's @gq reflects on the 20 years since Andy won the US Open. Ever the recluse, this article offers a glimpse into who Andy was when he was playing and who he's become since. Thank you to Sean Manning for covering him thoughtfully, thoroughly, and fairly (sic)," Brooklyn - who married Andy in 2009 - wrote on Instagram in a tribute to the retired tennis star.

Mandy also took to social media to hail Andy's achievements on the tennis court. The brunette beauty - who was dating Andy at the time of his US Open victory - wrote on her Instagram Story, "Andy was a really formative part of my young adult life and although we're not in touch, I was really moved by this article reflecting on the 20th anniversary of his US Open win and the kind of life he's lead since. I'm so happy for him and his family. Congrats on this milestone, Andy!"

Brooklyn subsequently took to Instagram to praise Mandy for her generous comments. She wrote, "@mandymooremm You're a class act. You were a huge part of his life (and actually there [laughing emoji]) during that time [heart emoji] (sic)."

Meanwhile, Mandy previously conceded that her romance with Andy "wasn't meant to be." Speaking to Howard Stern about their relationship, Mandy explained, "It's human nature, part of the human condition. You're on to the next! It's OK, it wasn't meant to be."

You can share this post!