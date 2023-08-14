Britney Spears Nails Stripper Moves in Racy Pole Dancing Video

Instagram Celebrity

The 'Oops!... I Did It Again' hitmaker shows sexy dance while wearing a skimpy leotard bikini in a new wild video after purchasing a brand new stripper pole.

AceShowbiz - Britney Spears has upped the level of her sexy dancing video. After purchasing a new stripper pole, the so-called Princess of Pop couldn't help showcasing her stripper moves in a new racy Instagram video.

The singer uploaded on her feed the new dancing clip on Sunday, August 13. In the clip, she busted some sexy moves around the new pole while wearing a skimpy leotard bikini with matching over-the-elbow gloves and black boots.

The 41-year-old nailed a spin on the pink pole, which is attached in the middle of a black platform, though she claimed that it was her first time trying on it. She also gyrated on the prop while Nine Inch Nails' X-rated song "Closer" played in the background.

Britney set up several full length mirrors behind the pole to capture all the action. In the caption of the video, she wrote, "Got this pole two days ago and last night was my first time on it !!!"

The video seems to show that Britney is unfazed by the fact that her two sons have moved to Hawaii with their father Kevin Federline. Recently, it was reported that Sean Preston, 17, and Jayden, 16, had been in touch with their mom before they relocated at the start of August despite their estrangement due to their criticism of Britney's racy social media contents. "(They spoke) probably a couple of weeks ago," Kevin's lawyer Mark Vincent Kaplan told Page Six earlier this month.

Meanwhile, the boys are reportedly emotionally affected by the wildfires that have been raging in Maui shortly after they called the islands their new home. "(They are) not personally (affected), but there's people in the area that are dying and having their homes destroyed, so it's very traumatic," Mark shared. "Obviously, right now, everyone is very sad about what's going on there with the fires and the casualties from the fires, but other than the trauma from that, they're very happy to be there."

