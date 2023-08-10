 

Tulisa Contostavlos Explains Why She's Been Celibate for 2 Years

Tulisa Contostavlos Explains Why She's Been Celibate for 2 Years
Instagram
Celebrity

During her appearance on 'The Zeze Millz Show', the N-Dubz] star talks about why she doesn't want to jump into bed with anyone until she is in a monogamous union with that person.

  • Aug 10, 2023

AceShowbiz - Tulisa Contostavlos has been celibate for two years. The N-Dubz star, 35, has been "getting to know" potential lovers, but she doesn't want to jump into bed with anyone until she is in a monogamous union with that person.

Speaking on "The Zeze Millz Show", she said, "I don't date, I court. I have been celibate for the past two years so no sex before monogamy. So basically you are courting because you like to build friendships before you start dating, you just don't s**t them and you get to know them."

Tulisa, who has previously dated her N-Dubz bandmate Fazer, and has been romantically linked to Cher's music producer nephew David King, and actor Jody Latham, admitted she has been "building" friendships during her search for love. She added, "I have got friendships that I am building."

  Editors' Pick

In June, Tulisa told how she suffered a "midlife crisis" in her 20s after N-Dubz disbanded, and she had no idea how to pay her bills. She told The Independent, "I ended up having a kind of midlife crisis. I didn't know how to pay my rent, my bills … I didn't even know how much a pint of milk was. It was like I had to learn how to take control of my life, and start from the beginning."

Tulisa later launched a solo music career and became a judge on reality TV talent show "The X Factor" before reuniting with her bandmates last year for a new album and a tour. The star has put her hard-partying ways behind her, because she considers herself "too old" to still be doing shots before shows.

She added, "I was surprised at how much I enjoyed it [touring again], because the old tours, it was very much like rock star vibes every night, starting with a shot of JD [Jack Daniel's whiskey] like 'Wheyy'. Now I'm just too old to do that, my body can't hack it! So I was like, how am I going to handle this if I’m not getting smashed every night?"

N-Dubz dropped their fourth studio album "Timeless", their first in more than 13 years', last week.

You can share this post!

You might also like

Kim Kardashian Gets $2.5K 'Life-Saving' MRI Scan

Melle Mel Blasted Over 'The Worst' Diss Track After Hitting Back at Eminem
Related Posts
Tulisa Speaks About Bell's Palsy Struggle Caused by Horse Riding Accident

Tulisa Speaks About Bell's Palsy Struggle Caused by Horse Riding Accident

Latest News
Kaitlynn Carter Shares Video From Sweet Proposal After Getting Engaged to Kristopher Brock
  • Aug 10, 2023

Kaitlynn Carter Shares Video From Sweet Proposal After Getting Engaged to Kristopher Brock

Tulisa Contostavlos Explains Why She's Been Celibate for 2 Years
  • Aug 10, 2023

Tulisa Contostavlos Explains Why She's Been Celibate for 2 Years

Key Glock's Ex Karin Jinsui Accuses Him of Assault: 'He Has No Manners'
  • Aug 10, 2023

Key Glock's Ex Karin Jinsui Accuses Him of Assault: 'He Has No Manners'

Trippie Redd Admits to Cheating on GF Skye Morales in Apology Statement: I'll Never Forgive Myself
  • Aug 10, 2023

Trippie Redd Admits to Cheating on GF Skye Morales in Apology Statement: I'll Never Forgive Myself

Kim Kardashian Gets $2.5K 'Life-Saving' MRI Scan
  • Aug 10, 2023

Kim Kardashian Gets $2.5K 'Life-Saving' MRI Scan

JT Urges Fan to Stop Begging for Free Merch
  • Aug 10, 2023

JT Urges Fan to Stop Begging for Free Merch

Most Read
Tyrese Gibson Hopes Doja Cat Finds a 'Better Self' After She Shares a 'Thirst Trap'
Celebrity

Tyrese Gibson Hopes Doja Cat Finds a 'Better Self' After She Shares a 'Thirst Trap'

Wayne Brady Comes Out as Pansexual

Wayne Brady Comes Out as Pansexual

Natalie Portman and Benjamin Millepied Reportedly Separate Following His Affair Rumors

Natalie Portman and Benjamin Millepied Reportedly Separate Following His Affair Rumors

Lil Meech's Alleged New Lady Throws Shade at Summer Walker

Lil Meech's Alleged New Lady Throws Shade at Summer Walker

Report: Kanye West's Bad Smell Is a Serious Turn-Off for Wife Bianca Censori

Report: Kanye West's Bad Smell Is a Serious Turn-Off for Wife Bianca Censori

Kim Kardashian in Recovery After Suffering Broken Shoulder and Torn Tendon

Kim Kardashian in Recovery After Suffering Broken Shoulder and Torn Tendon

Pregnant Chrisean Rock Claims 'Evil' Blueface Threatened to Kill Her and Kick Her Stomach

Pregnant Chrisean Rock Claims 'Evil' Blueface Threatened to Kill Her and Kick Her Stomach

Ne-Yo Discusses Right to Voice His Opinion After Apologizing for Slamming Parents of Trans Children

Ne-Yo Discusses Right to Voice His Opinion After Apologizing for Slamming Parents of Trans Children

Jada Pinkett Smith Proudly Shows Off Her Buzz Hair as Her Tresses Are Slowly Making 'Comeback'

Jada Pinkett Smith Proudly Shows Off Her Buzz Hair as Her Tresses Are Slowly Making 'Comeback'