Kaley Cuoco Promotes Her New Profession After Officiating Friend's Wedding

Cover Images/Faye's Vision
The former 'The Big Bang Theory' star jokingly announces that she's available 'for all future weddings, bat mitzvahs, and any legal ceremony' after she presides over her pal Tracey Wade's nuptials.

  • Jul 31, 2023

AceShowbiz - Kaley Cuoco officiated a friend's wedding over the weekend, July 29-30. "The Big Bang Theory" star turned "reverend" to preside over her pal Tracey Wade's ceremony on Saturday, July 29, and in pictures posted online she was seen standing at a lectern underneath a flower arch happily waving papers in the air in her role as minister.

Actor Will Von Vogt wrote on one Instagram post, "Our Reverend," and Kaley later added, "I got to marry my nearest and dearest today!"

The 37-year-old actress went on to write, "Love you @traceywade10! I'm avail for all future weddings, bat mitzvahs, and any legal ceremony you may need me for lol."

Kaley was joined at the ceremony by her partner Tom Pelphrey, the father of her baby daughter Matilda, as well as her parents and sister her sister Briana, 34.

The TV star became a first-time mum earlier this year when she welcomed Matilda with Tom and she has since admitted she's hoping to have more children. During an appearance on the "Smartless" podcast with Jason Bateman, Will Arnett and Sean Hayes, Kayley was asked if she wants to have any more kids and she revealed, "Yeah we do ... "

She also opened up about being a new mother, explaining she's incredibly grateful to Tom's mum and her own mother for stepping in to help out during the first few weeks. Kaley said, "She's [Matilda] pretty awesome. I'm not going to lie we have some very nice help - I feel guilty even saying it - I feel our relationship has survived because we have all this help ... My mum is the best, so is Tom's mum. They come in, they help, they don't overstep .. we're just really lucky."

She added of Tom, "We've been together for one year. We got pregnant two months in. We have a baby. We were like, boom, boom, boom. We're in sync ... You know, we're not 20 anymore - we were like, 'We doing this or not?' "

