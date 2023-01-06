 

Jack Black Confirms Plans for Sequels to 'School of Rock' and 'Tenacious D'

Paramount Pictures
The 'Shallow Hal' actor confirms he considers returning as Dewey Finn in a follow-up story of his 2003 music comedy and as J.B. in a sequel to 2006 cult musical.

  • Jan 6, 2023

AceShowbiz - Jack Black has teased plan for a sequel to "The School of Rock". While the 53-year-old actor previously said a follow-up to the 2003 music comedy classic - in which he stars as the fraudulent substitute teacher and wannabe rock star Dewey Finn - wasn't likely, there were whispers of a sequel last year, with Paramount said to be keen on another instalment.

Now Jack says during a joint interview with his Tenacious D bandmate Kyle Gass that he's considering both the "School of Rock 2" and a sequel to the pair's 2006 cult musical flick, "Tenacious D in the Pick of Destiny".

Jack said on SiriusXM, "Yup. Both of them. Breaking news. We're thinking about doing both of those." Kyle then quipped, "It's a hybrid - a school of D."

Back in 2012, Jack claimed "School of Rock" director Richard Linklater had a different vision for a second movie to his, but he didn't rule out a sequel entirely. He explained at the time, "I wouldn't want to do it without the original writer and director, and we never all got together and saw eye-to-eye on what the script would be. It was not meant to be, unfortunately. But never say never."

In 2021, Kevin Clark - who played Freddy "Spazzy McGee" Jones in the film - was tragically killed in his hometown of Chicago after a motorist collided with him while he was riding a bicycle.

Jack was left "heartbroken" and "devastated" by the loss. Posting a picture of himself and Kevin in recent years alongside a still from the movie, he wrote, "Devastating news. Kevin is gone. Way too soon. Beautiful soul. So many great memories. Heartbroken. Sending love to his family and the whole School of Rock community (sic)."

