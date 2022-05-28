 
 

Emotional Candace Cameron Bure Breaks Down in Tears for Families of Texas Shooting Victims

Through social media, the 'Fuller House' star stresses that her absence from social networking platforms does not mean she is turning a blind side toward the tragedy happening at Robb Elementary School.

  May 28, 2022

AceShowbiz - Candace Cameron Bure needs a moment to process her grieve. Finally making use of her social media account to share her thoughts on the Texas school shooting, the "Fuller House" star got emotional and broke down in tears for families of the victims affected by the tragedy.

On Thursday, May 26, the former "The View" panelist took to Instagram Story to express her grief over the Robb Elementary School shooting that killed 19 school children and 2 teachers. "So, with the tragedy and the loss of those 21 people, that is so hard. And as a mother, I just grieve and I want to grieve with the people of Uvalde and the families," she stated, unable to hold back her tears.

"My heart just hurts for you, but that's all I want to say on social media right now. I'm just here and I'm grieving with you," the "No One Would Tell" actress continued expressing her condolences. "And I know some of you are going to say well, there was another tragic event that happened to Buffalo in the supermarket, and I'm grieving those people, too."

Elsewhere in her Story, Candace also touched on the topic of her social media silence. "I wanted - actually, I didn't want to come on here, but I am because, you know, seeing what happened in our country - all of us process things differently, and some of us need more time to process it," the 46-year-old actress stated.

"Some of us are ready to scream and yell and shout from the rooftops. Some of us need to just feel more and figure out when we feel ready to share those feelings," she went on explaining. "I am a deep feeler, and I don't always feel like social media is the place I want to run to first to share my heart, particularly when it's grieving, and so that's why I've been silent."

Elaborating more, Candace stressed that her absence from social media did not mean she was turning a blind side toward the situation. "I don't think it's right to jump to conclusions or assume or judge someone for their lack of posting," she stated, "I don't believe silence or lack of posting is a representation of what someone is thinking, feeling or doing."

"The more and more I have this relationship with social media, there are things I love about it, but there's a lot that I really am pulling away from and that is sharing certain things," she added further. "Particularly when it comes to tragedy, grief, politics, and a lot of social issues that our country disagrees on."

Candace has been vocal in advocating the importance of having strict gun laws in the past. Back in 2015, the "Dancing with the Stars" alum has called for more gun regulation in the wake of the San Barnardino, California shooting, which killed 16 people.

