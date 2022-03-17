 
 

Jussie Smollett Released From Jail During Appeal

Earlier this month, a Cook County judge handed the 'Empire' alum down the150-day jail sentence for his conviction on five felony counts of disorderly conduct for lying to police.

AceShowbiz - Jussie Smollett was ordered released from jail on Wednesday, March 16, just a week into a 150-day sentence for faking a hate crime. According to court documents, a court granted a motion to stay the sentence a judge handed down last week, according to court documents.

In a 2-1 ruling, the justices ordered Smollett released pending the appeal of his conviction, on the condition that he post a $150,000 bond. According to a report, the "Empire" alum walked out of jail around 8 P.M. local time while wearing a mask.

Jussie got into a waiting vehicle. He refused to answer any questions.

Prior to this, Jussie's attorneys' motion to the First District Court of Appeals to suspend his jail sentence and allow him to post bond so that he can be out of custody during the appeal process. Additionally, they asked the court to postpone Jussie's ordered payment of $140,000 in fines and restitution that Cook County Judge James Linn ordered as part of his sentence.

They argued that Jussie would have completed the sentence by the time the appeal process was completed. They also believed that the actor's safety might not be ensured if he remained locked up in Cook County Jail.

The office of the special prosecutor, however, dubbed the claim "factually incorrect." Sean Wieber, representing the special prosecutor's office that handled the case, claimed that the jail had taken care to protect his physical and mental health.

Sean was also against the idea of releasing Smollett because his sentence will be complete prior to an appellate court ruling. "That simply is not, and cannot be, the rule," he said.

Earlier this month, a Cook County judge handed him down the150-day jail sentence for his conviction on five felony counts of disorderly conduct for lying to police. The actor allegedly orchestrated a racist and homophobic attack against himself.

The decision prompted the actor to proclaim his innocence in an outburst, saying, "I am not suicidal. And if anything happens to me when I go in there, I did not do it to myself. And you must all know that."

