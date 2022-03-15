Jussie Smollett's Family Unveils Disturbing Phone Call as He Asks for Emergency Release

WENN/Derrick Salters Celebrity

According to the disgraced actor's legal team, Jussie's family has been receiving 'vicious threats' since he was sentenced to 150 days in jail for his hate crime hoax.

AceShowbiz - Jussie Smollett's family fears for his safety as they have been receiving threatening calls following his sentencing for his hate crime hoax. The family of the former "Empire" star has unveiled one of the "vicious calls" that they have allegedly received and the message is so disturbing.

"I hope what they do to that guy in jail - here's what they're going to do, right. They're going to take a broom handle, and take that little [expletive], shove it in there, and he's gonna go, '[shrieking sound],' " a man's voice is heard in video of the call shared by Jussie's team on Monday, March 14, according to Rolling Stone.

The threat appears to invoke the 1997 police assault on Abner Louima, who was sodomized with a broken broomstick by disgraced NYPD office Justin Volpe, who is now serving 30 years for the attack.

A spokeswoman for Jussie said one of the actor's siblings received the alarming call on Friday morning on the number that was given as his emergency jail contact when he was taken into custody. The spokesperson said the sibling "started being bombarded with phone threats about harm that would be done to Jussie in the jail."

Jussie's legal team claims that the threatening phone calls have raised serious concerns about his safety behind bars. The lawyers say this "no doubt reflects the hatred and wish for physical harm toward Smollett which he may experience during incarceration." Hence they demand an emergency suspension of his five-month jail sentence.

In the filing, Jussie's lawyers also argue that the 39-year-old is at a "serious health risk" of catching COVID-19 due to a compromised immune system, citing the positive case rates in jails and prisons across the country. They additionally claim that because Jussie is being held in protective custody, which is essentially "solitary confinement," it could inflict "extraordinary damage on his mental health."

In December 2021, Jussie was found guilty of five of the six counts of felony disorderly conduct pertaining to making four false police reports relating to his hate crime hoax. Then on Thursday, he was sentenced to 30 months of probation and ordered to pay $120,106 in restitution to the Windy City, and a further $25,000 fine. The judge also ruled that Jussie will spend the first 150 days of his probation in the Cook County Jail.

Jussie was taken into custody at the Cook County Jail on the same day and has been placed in protective custody. His brother Jocqui Smollet later denied rumors suggesting that his sibling was "at risk of self harm."

Meanwhile, his sister Jurnee Smollett and stars like Taraji P. Henson, Samuel L. Jackson as well as Alfre Woodard have shown their support for him. Jurnee and Taraji took to social media to call to his freedom, while Samuel, his wife LaTanya Richardson as well as Alfre have penned letters to the judge asking for leniency.