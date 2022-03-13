Jussie Smollett Is Not at 'Risk of Self Harm' Despite Being Held in Jail's Psych Ward, Says Brother

WENN Celebrity

Shutting down rumors suggesting that his actor brother is at risk of self harm, Jocqui Smollet makes it clear that the 'Empire' alum is stable and healthy in prison.

AceShowbiz - Jussie Smollett's brother has set the record straight. While he admitted that the "Empire" alum has been moved to a psych ward at the Cook County Jail, Jocqui Smollet vehemently denied rumors suggesting that his sibling was "at risk of self harm."

"So Jussie is currently in a psych ward at the Cook County Jail," Jocqui said in a video shared on his brother's Instagram account on Saturday, March 12. "What's very concerning - is that there was a note attached to his paperwork today …saying that he's at risk of self harm."

"I want to make it clear that he is in no way, shape, or form at risk of self harm," Jocqui emphasized. "He wants to let folks know that he is very stable, he is very strong, he is very healthy and ready to take on the challenge that... has been put up against him."

"This is not right. This is completely lack of justice," the former child actor continued. "So please, make sure you all spreading facts... We really need our people to support us."

Jussie has been serving his 150-day prison sentence following his guilty verdict on five counts of felony disorderly conduct relating to his hate crime hoax. It was previously reported that he is being held in protective custody after his courtroom tirade on Thursday.

"The Mighty Ducks" star stormed off in the wake of his sentencing. Maintaining his innocence, he yelled at Judge James Linn, "I am not suicidal. I am innocent... If I did this then it means I stuck my fist in the fears of black Americans in this country of over 400 years in this country and the years of the LGBT community."

"If anything happens to me when I'm in there, I did not do it to myself and you must all know that," the Langston Hughes depicter in "Marshall" continued. "I respect you your honor and your decision."