Jussie Smollett Held in Protective Custody as He Begins Jail Sentence After 'Not Suicidal' Claim

Meanwhile, the disgraced actor's attorney has filed an official notice they will seek an appeal and filed an emergency injunction seeking his release during the appeal process.

Mar 12, 2022

AceShowbiz - Jussie Smollett has begun his 150-day jail sentence in protective custody at Cook County Jail after he declared that he is "not suicidal." Judge James Linn says the actor and his team requested the protection as soon as he was taken into custody following Thursday's (March 10) sentencing.

This means Smollett will be "housed in his own cell, which is monitored by security cameras in the cell and by an officers wearing a body camera who is stationed at the entrance of the cell to ensure Mr. Smollett is under direct observation at all times."

A rep for the Cook Co. Sheriff's Office tells TMZ the disgraced actor will be able to have time outside of his cell in common areas, where he can watch TV and use the phone, but other inmates will not be in the common area at that time. "The safety and security of all detained individuals, including Mr. Smollett, is the Sheriff's Office's highest priority," the rep assures.

Meanwhile, Smollett's legal team is making it clear that they are not going to accept the sentence without a fight. They filed an official notice they will seek an appeal on Friday.

A spokesperson for the 39-year-old's attorney said late Friday his legal team has filed an emergency injunction seeking his release from jail during the appeal process. An appellate court judge ruled prosecutors have five days to respond to the emergency motion.

In December 2021, Smollett was found guilty of five of the six counts of felony disorderly conduct pertaining to making four false police reports relating to his hate crime hoax. On Thursday, Judge Linn handed down an overall sentence of 30 months probation, $120,106 in restitution to the Windy City, and a further $25,000 fine. He also ruled that Smollett will spend the first 150 days of his probation in the Cook County Jail.

Upon learning of his sentence, the former "Empire" star went off on the judge, maintaining his innocence and declaring his concern for his own safety. "I am not suicidal. I am innocent," he yelled, pulling off his mask just as deputies prepared to take him to the Cook County Jail.

"If I did this then it means I stuck my fist in the fears of black Americans in this country of over 400 years in this country and the years of the LGBT community," he continued. "if anything happens to me when I'm in there, I did not do it to myself and you must all know that. I respect you your honor and your decision."

His mug shot was released after he was taken into custody.