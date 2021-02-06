Marilyn Manson Body-Shames Lana Del Rey in Alleged Leaked DMs

WENN/Avalon Celebrity

The embattled rocker calls the 'Video Games' singer 'Lasagna Del Ray' when commenting on her candid picture showing her apparently gaining some weight after the COVID-19 quarantine.

AceShowbiz - While still battling abuse allegations, Marilyn Manson has been exposed as an apparent bully. Based on alleged leaked DMs of the rocker, he was one of those mocking Lana Del Rey when the songstress was captured by paparazzi's cameras, appearing to have gained some weight after the COVID-19 quarantine.

In screenshot of the DMs that were apparently shared by his own friend, the 52-year-old singer commented on Lana's physical appearance. "Not body shaming. Or whatever. But that pic is f**king crazy," he wrote. "It's like Vince Neil bad."

The musician, who released an album called "Antichrist Superstar" with his eponymous band, dubbed Lana "Lasagna Del Ray." He further explained his relationship with the Grammy-nominated artist, "I know her. And my good friend was dating her and hilariously enough I did a photo shoot that they used her hair extensions dyed black and I had an octopus on my head," before claiming, "She is really complicated. I'll leave it at that."

In another series of text exchanges with the same friend, Marilyn asked her to get the mug shots of "Ashley Walters and pretend actress Esme Bianca," who were allegedly involved in a car accident with his assistant and her friend, who were riding his Jaguar when he was in Europe. He claimed that it was a DUI and his car was totaled.

"Do you know how to get their mug shots. It's grand theft and totaled my only car a Jaguar," so he wrote. "I wanted to make art of their m(ugly) shots. Whey they destroyed and stole my car. All legal. Nothing in appropriate."

Earlier this month, Marilyn's ex-fiancee Evan Rachel Wood outed him as her alleged abusive ex, claiming that he "groomed" and "horrifically" abused her for years. Since then, a handful of other women have come forward with their own allegations against the singer.

Marilyn has denied the allegations, writing on Instagram, "Obviously, my art and my life have long been magnets for controversy, but these recent claims about me are horrible distortions of reality. My intimate relationships have always been entirely consensual with like-minded partners. Regardless of how - and why - others are now choosing to misrepresent the past, that is the truth."

He was later dropped by his label and lost a record deal and several TV and film roles in the wake of the scandal.