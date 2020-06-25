Jussie Smollett's Alleged Attackers Blame Police for Refusal to Willingly Testify Against the Actor

WENN Celebrity

Abel and Ola Osundairo agreed to fully cooperate and testify against the former 'Empire' actor when they were identified as persons of interest in his alleged staged hate crime attack back in 2019.

AceShowbiz - Abel and Ola Osundairo have backtracked their promise to willingly testify against Jussie Smollett in his alleged hate crime attack. A little over a year after they were cleared by Chicago Police on the suspicion that they conducted the attack against the "Empire" actor, the brothers declared that they have a change of heart.

Gloria Schmidt Rodriguez, an attorney for the Osundairo brothers, said that the two blamed police treatment of them as suspects for their refusal. Abel himself told CBS 2 on Wednesday night, June 24, "It's been over a year and they need to give us our stuff back. I would understand if we were defendants in the case, which we are not."

Earlier that day, Abel filed a motion to have his personal belongings, which were confiscated during the Valentine's Day 2019 search of his home, returned to him. Speaking to the station, he explained that most of the items "isn't even mine." He claimed, "They belong to my oldest brother, my mother, my sister. They even took my dog's toy."

Among the things withheld by the police was Abel's 9mm gun and ammunition. "Legally it belongs to me, and I want to know its whereabouts," he argued. While police stated that his weapon is sitting in the evidence locker, he could not help but point out, "I'm skeptical, because you are saying one thing one day and another thing another day. It's just another thing we have to go through."

When filing the motion, Abel noted that a black ski mask, a red hat, two firearms, two iPhones and five bottles of bleach were among the items seized from his home. The mask and the hat were believed to be bought by Abel and Ola and used in the alleged staged attacked. He additionally requested the return of a script from "Empire" where the brothers appeared as extras.

Abel and Ola first caught media attention in February 2019 after they were named "potential suspects" in connection to the hate crime attack on Jussie. At the time, they were booked for battery. The two were later released without charges after they reportedly were cooperating with detectives by informing them that they were paid $3,500 by the actor to stage the attack.

Jussie was faced with a 16-count felony indictment against him for filing a false police report in 2019, but Cook County State's Attorney Kim Foxx dropped all charges against him in March the same year. Nearly a year later, in February 2020, the 38-year-old was once again faced with a six-count indictment for making the false reports to the Chicago Police Department.